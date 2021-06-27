Jio vs Vodafone-Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed data, 365 days validity

Jio just recently made a soft launch of its new Rs 3,499 prepaid plan in India. Adding the new Jio plan to its unlimited plan list, the telecom operator has offered a total of 1,095GB of data (for an entire year) and unlimited voice calling with the prepaid recharge pack. While the new pack is sure to benefit users who require a good amount of data and don’t want the hassle of updating the plan every month, Jio’s rival Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) have a bunch of similar offerings for the subscribers. In this listicle, we have compiled some of the best unlimited prepaid plans that offer high-speed daily data, voice calling, and other benefits. Also Read - Jio introduces new Rs 3,499 long-term prepaid plan: What are the benefits?

Jio vs Vodafone Idea (Vi) vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans with high-speed daily data, 365 days validity

Jio Rs 2,399 prepaid plan Also Read - Jio-Google partnership: From JioPhone Next to new 5G collaboration and more

Jio Rs 2,399 unlimited prepaid recharge pack offers 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited domestic calls, and 100 SMSes free. Subscribers will get complimentary access to Jio apps as well like JioTV, JioChat, etc. Also Read - JioPhone Next is Jio's first smartphone made in collaboration with Google

Jio Rs 2,599 prepaid plan

Jio Rs 2,599 prepaid plan comes with 365 days validity period and bundles 2GB daily data, unlimited on-net calling, and a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 2,399 prepaid plan

Vodafone-Idea Rs 2,399 unlimited prepaid pack bundles 1.5GB of 4G data per day, unlimited calling benefits. Vi subscribers will also get a ‘Binge all night’ offer and one-year access to Zee Premium service.

Vodafone-Idea (Vi) Rs 2,545 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 2,545 prepaid plan comes with a one-year validity, 1.5GB daily data, and unlimited calling offer. In addition, the plan bundles ‘Binge all night offer’ and one year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hostar.

Airtel Rs 1,498 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 1,498 prepaid plan comes with 365 days validity, however, the plan only offers 24GB of data. Other benefits include- 100 free SMSes for the year.

Airtel Rs 2,498 prepaid plan

Airtel Rs 2,498 unlimited prepaid pack gives you 2GB daily, unlimited calls, and 100 SMSes per day.

Airtel Rs 2,698 prepaid plan

Under this plan, Airtel subscribers will get 2GB data daily data and unlimited calling to all major networks, and free 100 SMSes. In addition, the plan offers a one-year VIP subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.