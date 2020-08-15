Reliance Jio is offering free data and Jio-to-Jio calls benefits to new JioFi users, as part of Independence day offer. This is valid on the purchase of the JioFi 4G wireless hotspot, which is priced at Rs 1,999. The company is offering this free service for up to 5 months. Interested customers can buy the JioFi device through online platforms, and via Reliance Digital stores too. Also Read - Reliance Jio might invest in TikTok, early discussions with ByteDance going on: Report

After purchasing it, the Jio SIM is activated, and you need to select the JioFi plans to activate it on the device. Once the activated SIM is inserted in the JioFi device, the selected plan should start soon. If want to check when the plan will be activated, you can check its status via the company's MyJio app. In case you don't know that the JioFi plans, then you can check them below.

Three JioFi plans

The first in the list of Rs 199 JioFi plan, which is the most basic plan from the Reliance Jio. It offers 1.5GB data on a daily basis and unlimited Jio to Jio and landline calls. You also get 1,000 minutes to other networks. The company is giving all this for 28 days, but it offers 100 SMS per day for about 140 days. The customers can pay Rs 99 more to avail of Jio Prime membership and get extra 1.5GB data.

There is also Rs 249 JioFi plan, which offers 2GB data daily for 28 days. With this plan too, you can pay an additional Rs 99 for Jio Prime membership and get an extra 2GB on a daily basis. This also includes unlimited Jio to Jio calls, 1000 Jio to other mobile network minutes for 28 days. Users also get 100 national SMS on an everyday basis for 112 days. The third plan will cost you Rs 349. This plan gives 3GB data per day for 28 days. On this plan, the Jio Prime membership will offer you 3GB data per day. This even includes 100 SMS for a period of 84 days.