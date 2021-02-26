comscore JioFiber broadband plans 2021 list: Price, speeds, OTT Apps offers, other services
  JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, speeds, OTT apps services other benefits
JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, speeds, OTT apps services other benefits

Here's a look at all of the broadband plans offered by Reliance JioFiber in India. Its plans range from Rs 399 to Rs 8,499.

JioFiber in a short time has managed to become one of the top most subscribed broadband service in India. Its plans range from Rs 399 to Rs 8,499 per month with speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps. Apart from the base plans, the company also provides customers with a 4K set-top box and access to a number of OTT services with all the broadband plans. Here we will be taking a look at all of the broadband plans Reliance JioFiber offers. Also Read - Reliance Jio users can watch ENG vs IND matches for free: Here's how

JioFiber Bronze plan

Bronze plan is the most affordable broadband plan the company has to offer, priced at Rs 399 per month. Under this plan, it offers customers truly unlimited data at speeds of 30Mbps along with unlimited calling anywhere in India. This plan does not come with any bundled OTT apps. Also Read - JioFiber tops Netflix internet speed index followed by Tata Sky, Airtel Xtreme, and ACT

JioFiber Silver plan

The Silver plan is priced at Rs 699 per month. Under this, it offers customers unlimited data at speeds of 100Mbps and an unlimited calling benefit. Just like the Bronze plan, this also does not come with any bundled OTT services. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Union Budget 2021, popular Twitter accounts banned, more

JioFiber Gold plan

The Gold plan is priced at Rs 999 per month offering customers unlimited data and calling benefits with FUP speeds of 150Mbps. The plan bundles 14 OTT apps.

JioFiber Diamond plan

JioFiber Diamond plan breaks the Rs 1,000 barrier priced at Rs 1,499 per month. It offers users unlimited data at a speed of 300Mbps along with unlimited calling benefits. The plan bundles all of the 15 OTT platforms offered by Jio.

JioFiber Diamond+ plan

JioFiber Diamond+ plan is priced at Rs 2,499 per month. It comes with unlimited calling and data benefits with FUP speeds of 500Mbps. It also bundles all of the 15 OTT apps offered by the company.

JioFiber Platinum plan

JioFiber Platinum plan priced at Rs 3,999 per month offers users unlimited data at speeds of 1Gbps, along with unlimited calling benefits and access to all 15 OTT apps.

JioFiber Titanium plan

The Titanium plan is the most expensive broadband plan offered by JioFiber to date at Rs 8,499 per month. Under this plan, the company offers the most benefits, including unlimited data at speeds of 1Gbps, unlimited calling benefits, and access to all of Jio’s other services like Gaming and more.

Note, the company also requires users to pay a one-time refundable Rs 2,500 security deposit.

All Reliance JioFiber plans

Plan Price FUP Speeds Data FUP Voice calls Bundled Apps
Bronze Rs 399 30 Mbps up to 3TB Unlimited N/A
Silver Rs 699 100 Mbps up to 3TB Unlimited N/A
Gold Rs 999 150 Mbps up to 3TB Unlimited 14 Apps
Diamond Rs 1,499 300 Mbps up to 3TB Unlimited 15 Apps
Diamond+ Rs 2,499 500 Mbps up to 3TB Unlimited 15 Apps
Platinum Rs 3,999 1 Gbps up to 3TB Unlimited 15 Apps
Titanium Rs 8,499 1 Gbps Unlimited Unlimited 15 Apps

Apart from these what does the company offer?

The company also offers quarterly, half-yearly and yearly payment options for all of the above plans at discounted rates, all of which can be viewed on its official website.

  Published Date: February 26, 2021 11:59 AM IST
  Updated Date: February 26, 2021 12:00 PM IST

