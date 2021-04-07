JioFiber gives 1-month free validity with some plans: Check price, details

If you are JioFiber subscriber, or are planning to become one, there are some great offers to avail. If you opt for a long-term plan, JioFiber is bundling up to an extra month of validity. One can avail up to 30 days of free validity on annual plans and up to 15 days of extra validity on 6-month plans. The prices and other details remain unchanged for these long-term plans. Also, the offer does not extend to monthly plans. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, speeds, OTT apps services other benefits

JioFiber semi-annual plans start at a price of Rs 2,394 with six months of validity for the base plan with 30Mbps data speeds. The annual plans start at a price of Rs 4,788 with a validity of 365 days, offering 30Mbps speeds as standard. With the new offer, the semi-annual plans will offers 15 days of extra validity while the annual plans will offer an extra month of validity. Also Read - JioFiber tops Netflix internet speed index followed by Tata Sky, Airtel Xtreme, and ACT

JioFiber offers extra validity with long-term plans

Hence, with the base 6-month plan that costs Rs 2,394, subscribers will be getting an extra 15 days of validity before requiring to recharge. Similarly, the annual plan of Rs 4,788 for the 30Mbps plan will come with an extra validity of 1 month. These base plans continue to offer free voice usage but no additional apps as well as services. Also Read - JioFiber streams Netflix the best, beating Airtel and other broadband operators

Do note that the 150Mbps plan for both annual and semi-annual plans come with a host of benefits, which include free subscription 14 OTT apps, including Netflix and Prime Video. The company is yet to share as to how long will these subscription plans continue to offer the extra validity.

The monthly plans continue to remain unchanged, both in terms of features and prices. The base plan still starts at a price of Rs 399 for the 30Mbps plan with unlimited data. The Rs 699 plans bumps the speed up to 100Mbps with unlimited data but does not include any extra benefits. The Rs 999 plan increases the data speed to 150 Mbps and includes free access to 14 OTT platforms, including Prime Video and Hotstar VIP.

The 300Mbps plan costs Rs 1,499 per months and carries on the same benefits as the Rs 999 plan. The 1Gbps plan ends up costing Rs 3,999 with the same offer of free access to OTT apps.

In comparison, Airtel offers similar plans at similar prices for its Airtel Xstream plans but offers free access to its Airtel Xstream platform as well as Wynk Music app. Additionally, all plans come with access Shaw Academy plans.