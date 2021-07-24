Reliance Jio offers several JioFiber prepaid as well as postpaid recharge plans that offer various entertainment benefits. Previously we highlighted JioFiber plans that offer free Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription. Today, let’s talk about JioFiber postpaid and prepaid plans that offer free Voot Select subscription to users. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans with free Netflix subscription: Check plans, price, data benefits, more

Voot Select offers two plans, one monthly and one yearly. Under Rs 99 monthly plans, Voot Select offers access to original content, ad free experience, and 45+ live TV channels. Under Rs 499 annual plan, Voot Select offers users with access to popular shows such as Big Boss 24 hours before TV, latest international shows, among others. To buy Voot Select membership you can just click here or head to the official Voot website via your mobile phone or PC. Also Read - How to get free Netflix subscription: Just follow these steps

If in case you do not want to buy a Voot Select subscription, Jio offers several JioFiber prepaid and postpain plans that provide access to free Voot Select service. Check out the list of JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription here. Also Read - How to get free Amazon Prime subscription

JioFiber prepaid plans with free Voot Select

JioFiber Rs 999 plan: The JioFiber prepaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 150mbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 30 days.

JioFiber Rs 1499 plan: The JioFiber prepaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 300mbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 30 days.

JioFiber Rs 2499 plan: The JioFiber prepaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 500mbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 30 days.

JioFiber Rs 3999 plan: The JioFiber prepaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 1gbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 30 days.

JioFiber Rs 8999 plan: The JioFiber prepaid plan offers 6600GB data with speed of 1gbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 30 days.

JioFiber postpaid plans with free Voot Select

JioFiber Rs 5994 plan: The JioFiber postpaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 150mbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 6 months.

JioFiber Rs 8994 plan: The JioFiber postpaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 300mbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 6 months.

JioFiber Rs 14994 plan: The JioFiber postpaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 500mbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 6 months.

JioFiber Rs 23994 plan: The JioFiber postpaid plan offers unlimited data with speed of 1gbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 6 months.

JioFiber Rs 50994 plan: The JioFiber postpaid plan offers 6600GB of data with speed of 1gbps, unlimited voice calls, free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Sun NXT, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema, and JioSavaan. The plan comes with validity of 6 months.