JioFiber offers broadband plans across various price segments for different set of consumers. There are some JioFiber plans that are best suited for users who are looking for entertainment offerings. Select JioFiber broadband plans that offer free Netflix subscription to users. Let's check out these Jio broadband plans that offer free Netflix membership to consumers. Take a look.

JioFiber prepaid plans with free Netflix

JioFiber Rs 1,499 plan

JioFiber Rs 1,499 plan offers unlimited data with speed of 300mbps for upload and download, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 30 days. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber Rs 2,499 plan

JioFiber Rs 2,499 plan offers unlimited data with speed upload and download of 500mbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 30 days. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber Rs 3999 plan

JioFiber Rs 3,999 plan offers unlimited data with speed upload and download of 1gbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 30 days. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber Rs 8,499 plan

JioFiber Rs 8,499 plan offers 6600GB data with speed upload and download of 1gbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 30 days. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber postpaid plans with free Netflix

JioFiber Rs 8,999 plan

JioFiber Rs 8,999 plan offers unlimited data with speed upload and download of 300mbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 6 months. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber Rs 14,994 plan

JioFiber Rs 14,994 plan offers unlimited data with speed upload and download of 500mbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 6 months. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber Rs 23,994 plan

JioFiber Rs 23,994 plan offers unlimited data with speed upload and download of 1gbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 6 months. The plan price is excluding of GST.

JioFiber Rs 50,994 plan

JioFiber Rs 50,994 plan offers 6600GB data with speed upload and download of 1gbps, free/unlimited voice calls, and subscription to several OTT plans including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Zee5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, ALTBalaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavan. This plan comes with validity of 6 months. The plan price is excluding of GST.