JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

JioFiber users can get around 5TB of data every month by spending just Rs 1,170 for about 35 days. So, basically, users need to recharge the company’s Rs 199 JioFiber weekly plan for about five times. The overall charges including taxes would be Rs 1,170, and then you will be able to use 5TB of data. In case you are unaware, the Rs 199 JioFiber weekly standalone plan ships with a whopping 1000GB data at 100Mbps.

Apart from this, you also get unlimited voice calling benefits. Reliance Jio recently revised this plan as earlier the same plan used to offer only 100GB data for a week. But, now, with Rs 199 JioFiber weekly plan, you get 1000GB data. Those JioFiber users who want the same plan for 30 days, the charges of the plan, including taxes will be Rs 1,053. For 30 days, Reliance Jio users will get a whopping 4.5TB data, TelecomTalk reports.

Besides, Reliance JioFiber has been a strong contender for the fastest broadband service in the country. The service had also maintained its top speed on Netflix’s ISP speed index. This means that Jio’s broadband was the fastest broadband service in India to stream Netflix content on. However, JioFiber eventually dropped from the top spot.

For the month of January, however, JioFiber regained its position at the top of Netflix’s ISP speed index. The company surpassed rivals Airtel, Spectra and 7 Star Digital. Here are the numbers the company put out in comparison to other competitors.

In the Netflix test, JioFiber provided an average speed of 3.63Mbps while Spectra offers 3.50Mbps. Meanwhile, Airtel managed a 3.48Mbps. Jio’s closes rival is 7 Start Digital which maxed out at 3.62Mbps. 7 Star Digital had been in the top position of the race when Jio had slumped below in November and December. Netflix gets a hold of these numbers by looking at prime-time Netflix performance on several ISPs