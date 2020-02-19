comscore JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data: All you need to know
News

Reliance JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data: All you need to know

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber users need to recharge the company's Rs 199 JioFiber weekly plan for about five times to use 5TB of data.

  • Updated: February 19, 2020 2:40 PM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan

JioFiber users can get around 5TB of data every month by spending just Rs 1,170 for about 35 days. So, basically, users need to recharge the company’s Rs 199 JioFiber weekly plan for about five times. The overall charges including taxes would be Rs 1,170, and then you will be able to use 5TB of data. In case you are unaware, the Rs 199 JioFiber weekly standalone plan ships with a whopping 1000GB data at 100Mbps.

Related Stories


Apart from this, you also get unlimited voice calling benefits. Reliance Jio recently revised this plan as earlier the same plan used to offer only 100GB data for a week. But, now, with Rs 199 JioFiber weekly plan, you get 1000GB data. Those JioFiber users who want the same plan for 30 days, the charges of the plan, including taxes will be Rs 1,053. For 30 days, Reliance Jio users will get a whopping 4.5TB data, TelecomTalk reports.

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January while Vodafone leads in upload speed: TRAI

Also Read

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January while Vodafone leads in upload speed: TRAI

Besides, Reliance JioFiber has been a strong contender for the fastest broadband service in the country. The service had also maintained its top speed on Netflix’s ISP speed index. This means that Jio’s broadband was the fastest broadband service in India to stream Netflix content on. However, JioFiber eventually dropped from the top spot.

For the month of January, however, JioFiber regained its position at the top of Netflix’s ISP speed index. The company surpassed rivals Airtel, Spectra and 7 Star Digital. Here are the numbers the company put out in comparison to other competitors.

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB of data at just Re 1; will be cheaper than Reliance Jio

Also Read

WiFi Dabba to offer 1GB of data at just Re 1; will be cheaper than Reliance Jio

In the Netflix test, JioFiber provided an average speed of 3.63Mbps while Spectra offers 3.50Mbps. Meanwhile, Airtel managed a 3.48Mbps. Jio’s closes rival is 7 Start Digital which maxed out at 3.62Mbps. 7 Star Digital had been in the top position of the race when Jio had slumped below in November and December. Netflix gets a hold of these numbers by looking at prime-time Netflix performance on several ISPs

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 19, 2020 2:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 19, 2020 2:40 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Telecom

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

Telecom

Tata Sky new Binge users can get 30-day free trial

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 12 Royale Pass leaks with rewards

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data

Telecom

JioFiber Rs 199 weekly plan for 30 days offers 4.5TB data
TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100

Telecom

TRAI proposes no SMS charges beyond daily limit of 100
OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling

News

OnePlus 7T Pro, 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 updated with Jio Wi-Fi calling
BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan

Telecom

BSNL increases validity of Rs 999 prepaid plan
Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January: TRAI

News

Reliance Jio tops 4G download speed in January: TRAI

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A71 हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, दमदार बैटरी के साथ मिलते हैं चार रियर कैमरा

Realme X50 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की कैमरा डीटेल्स आए सामने, जानें खूबियां

लीक हुए OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Lite के फीचर और कीमत

Tinder भारत में रिलीज करेगा वीडियो सीरीज Swipe Night

इस तारीख को लॉन्च हो सकता है iPhone 9 और नया आईपैड प्रो, होंगे कई खास बदलाव

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
News
Samsung Galaxy M31 renders surface online showcasing design
Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

News

Samsung Galaxy A71 launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24

News

Honor 9X Pro global launch officially confirmed for February 24
Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life

News

Apple Watch credited for saving a teen athlete's life
Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed

News

Huawei P40, P40 Pro new renders revealed