JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

has discontinued four of its plans, priced at Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594. Now only the Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185 JioPhone plans remain, all of which are a part of the JioPhone All-in-One plans. All of these plans are only valid for JioPhone and users. This development was first reported by TelecomTalk. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

What did these discontinued JioPhone plans offer?

The Rs 99 plan offered JioPhone users 0.5GB of daily data with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, no FUP minutes and 100 SMSes daily SMSes, with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans offering 3GB daily data

Under the Rs 153 plan, the company offered its users 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling benefits to Jio numbers, no FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Comparatively it offered customers more benefits than the Rs 155 plan, which is still live. Also Read - Vi offering 50GB additional data to select customers with Rs 1,499 prepaid plan: Comparison with Jio, Airtel

Rs 297 plan comes with 500MB of daily high-speed data, along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, no non-Jio minutes, and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days.

Lastly, the Rs 594 plan came with a validity of 168 days, offering 500MB of daily high-speed data, along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes.

What do the current JioPhone recharge plans offer?

Under the Rs 75 plan, the company offers 100MB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calling benefit for 28 days.

The Rs 125 plan comes bundled with 500MB of daily high-speed data and unlimited calling facilities for 28 days.

The Rs 155 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data for 28 days along with unlimited calling benefits.

Lastly, the Rs 185 plan offers customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling benefit for 28 days.