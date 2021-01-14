comscore JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued; 4 plans remain
News

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued; 4 plans remain

News

Reliance Jio has discontinued its Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 JioPhone plans. Now only four remain, all of which offer 28 days of validity.

JioPhone 1

Now only the Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185 JioPhone plans remain. (Image: BGR India)

Reliance Jio has discontinued four of its JioPhone plans, priced at Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297 and Rs 594. Now only the Rs 75, Rs 125, Rs 155 and Rs 185 JioPhone plans remain, all of which are a part of the JioPhone All-in-One plans. All of these plans are only valid for JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users. This development was first reported by TelecomTalk. Also Read - DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India; Jio, Airtel, Vi expected to bid

What did these discontinued JioPhone plans offer?

The Rs 99 plan offered JioPhone users 0.5GB of daily data with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, no FUP minutes and 100 SMSes daily SMSes, with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans offering 3GB daily data

Under the Rs 153 plan, the company offered its users 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calling benefits to Jio numbers, no FUP minutes and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Comparatively it offered customers more benefits than the Rs 155 plan, which is still live. Also Read - Vi offering 50GB additional data to select customers with Rs 1,499 prepaid plan: Comparison with Jio, Airtel

Rs 297 plan comes with 500MB of daily high-speed data, along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling, no non-Jio minutes, and 100 SMSes per day for 84 days.

Lastly, the Rs 594 plan came with a validity of 168 days, offering 500MB of daily high-speed data, along with unlimited Jio to Jio voice calling and no non-Jio calling minutes.

What do the current JioPhone recharge plans offer?

Under the Rs 75 plan, the company offers 100MB of daily high-speed data along with unlimited calling benefit for 28 days.

The Rs 125 plan comes bundled with 500MB of daily high-speed data and unlimited calling facilities for 28 days.

The Rs 155 plan offers customers 1GB of daily data for 28 days along with unlimited calling benefits.

Lastly, the Rs 185 plan offers customers 2GB of daily data along with unlimited voice calling benefit for 28 days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 14, 2021 6:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Telecom
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Apps

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Features

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 launching soon: What to expect, how to watch live stream?

PUBG Mobile Lite: Top 5 alternatives

CES 2021 Day 2 recap: What all happened?

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Telecom

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Reliance Jio records the highest 4G download speeds in Dec 2020

News

Reliance Jio records the highest 4G download speeds in Dec 2020
DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India

Telecom

DoT announces auction date for spectrum sale in India
Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Telecom

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data
Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

Telecom

Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G की कीमत और ऑफर्स लॉन्च से पहले लीक, प्री-ऑर्डर पर मिलेगी इतनी छूट

Jio Recharge Plans: जियो ने बंद किए ये चार सस्ते प्लान, मिल रहा था ज्यादा डेटा

Vivo X60 Pro Plus के लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई डीटेल्स, जानें क्या होंगी खूबियां

OnePlus 9 Lite भारत में इन फीचर्स के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी खास बातें

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
Apps
Google removes loan apps in India post abuse complaints
JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued

Telecom

JioPhone Rs 99, Rs 153, Rs 297, Rs 594 plans discontinued
Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 series Price drop by Rs 15,000 ahead of Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch
Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch LIVE Updates: Event begins at 8PM
Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 series images leaked online ahead of the launch

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers