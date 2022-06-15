comscore JioPhone tariffs increased by 20 percent as introductory offer ends
JioPhone tariffs hike by 20 percent as introductory offer ends

Reliance Jio has increased the prices of JioPhone tariffs by 20 percent. Now, the basic 1GB/day JioPhone plan starts at Rs. 186. Check all details...

A few years back, Reliance Jio announced its JioPhone for Indian users. JioPhone is an affordable feature phone that’s currently used by many new phone users or elderly people in India. The phone can be used with only the Jio SIM card, and especially for the JioPhone, a couple of cheaper plans were released. However, the cheaper Jio plans aren’t cheaper anymore, as the company has hiked the tariffs by 20 percent. Also Read - Jio, BP to setup EV charging, battery swapping stations across 12 cities in India

JioPhone tariffs increase by 20 percent

Initially, all the JioPhone tariffs were offered at an introductory price. But, reportedly, the introductory offer has ended and the prices have been increased by 20 percent. The price change is also reflected on the company website. Also Read - JioPhone users will now have to pay Rs 150 more for the yearly prepaid plan: Know more

JioPhone plans Also Read - Airtel, Jio to install over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India

The Rs. 155 JioPhone plan now costs Rs. 186 offering 28 days of validity. The Rs. 185 plan’s price is now increased to Rs. 222 offering the same 28 days of validity. The premium plan of Rs. 748, which offers a validity of almost a year, i.e. 336 days, now cost Rs. 899.

It is worth noting that, Reliance Jio has been increasing the prices even of its regular recharge plans. In fact, another telco player Bharti Airtel as well rosed its recharge plans. Both have increased the price prepaid plan tariffs by up to 25 percent. This is to boost their average revenue per user (ARPU) to sustain in the market.

In the past, with these tariff hikes, both telcos have seen a loss of subscribers. However, these subscribers were from the lower end of the spectrum, meaning those whose monthly spending is low. That said, they do not contribute to the ARPU of a company.

Specifically for Jio, it was reported that it won’t lose many subscribers as its tariffs are still low than the competition like Bharti Airtel and Vi.

Jio is reported to have seen steady growth in ARPU at 10.6 percent to Rs. 168 in March this year. Bharti Airtel saw the highest ARPU at Rs. 178 amongst all the top telcos.

  Published Date: June 15, 2022 11:44 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 15, 2022 1:00 PM IST

