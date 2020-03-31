Reliance Jio has been making a bunch of changes to its plans lately. Most of this is to help people stuck in lockdowns to be better equipped with more data, for working from home and staying entertained. We saw the telco double the benefits of its data vouchers, launch a work from home plan and even make new JioFiber connections free. Now, Jio has come up with a new scheme for JioPhone users that gets them 10 times the benefits.

JioPhone users are often limited to offline platforms for a recharge. However, these stores and centers are currently shut down due to the lockdown. As a result, JioPhone users have to resort to alternative channels. These include UPI, ATM, SMS and even via calls. However, Jio recognized that not every JioPhone user might have access to even these services in the current scenario.

Hence the telco has provided 100 minutes of calls and 100 SMS benefits to each and every JioPhone user in India. The benefits will be available until April 17, 2020. Even after the validity has passed, users will continue to get free incoming calls.

The movie is to help out JioPhone users who may not be able to recharge in scenarios where they might need phone service urgently. In times of emergency, the telco wishes to not leave its customers stranded due to the lack of recharge. “Jio has maintained that it will stand by its users and provide unprecedented value. India will come out of this stronger together,” said the company.

Jio doubles add-on voucher data benefits

In other news, Reliance Jio also doubled the 4G data benefits of its users recharging with add-on vouchers. Further, the vouchers now also include complimentary Jio to Non-Jio calling minutes. The Rs 11 add-on voucher now provides 800MB instead of 400MB, along with 75 minutes of Jio to Non-Jio calling. Meanwhile, the Rs 21 add-on voucher now provides 2GB instead of 1GB, along with 200 minutes of calling. The Rs 51 add-on voucher now provides 6GB instead of 3GB, along with 500 minutes of calling. Lastly, the Rs 11 add-on voucher now provides 12GB instead of 6GB, along with 1,000 minutes of calling.