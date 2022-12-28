Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 11 Indian cities: Check list here

Reliance Jio has been expanding its True 5G network in cities across the country ever since it formally launched its services starting October this year. Jio‘s 5G service is already available in over 15 cities across the country. And today, the telecom giant announced that it will be introducing its True 5G network in 11 more cities across the country including Chandigarh, Lucknow and Mysuru. Also Read - Jio’s True 5G network arrives on Xiaomi smartphones: Check if your phone will get the update

The company today announced that its 5G network will now be available in Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi. “Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Derabassi,” the company wrote in a blog post today. Also Read - Jio 5G now reaches Andhra Pradesh in these cities: Check details

“These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs,” a Jio spokesperson said. Also Read - Year Ender 2022: From 5G to Digital Rupee, here are the biggest tech developments in India this year

It is worth noting that this announcement comes in less than a week after the company introduced its 5G services in four cities across Andhra Pradesh. The cities that got access to Jio’s 5G network in Andhra Pradesh include Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur.

It is worth noting that at the moment, Jio’s 5G services are available to all 4G users who have recharged their phone numbers with a minimum recharge value of Rs 239 and are using a 5G-enabled smartphone. The company has also clarified that its 4G users don’t need to upgrade to a 5G SIM card to access its 5G network.

If you are a Jio users, here are all the cities where Jio’s True 5G network is available in India.

Jio True 5G network availability in India

Here are all the cities where Jio’s True 5G network is available:

— Delhi

— Ghaziabad

— Gurugram

— Noida

— Mumbai

— Kolkata

— Varanasi

— Chennai

— Bengaluru

— Hyderabad

— Pune

— Nathdwara

— Kochi

— All 33 district headquarters of Gujarat

— Visakhapatnam

— Tirumala

— Vijayawada

— Guntur

— Lucknow

— Trivandrum

— Mysuru

— Nashik

— Aurangabad

— Chandigarh

— Mohali

— Panchkula

— Zirakpur

— Kharar

— Derabassi.