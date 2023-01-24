comscore Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 50 Indian cities: Check list here
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Jios True 5g Network Arrives In 50 More Cities Says The Service Is Available In 184 Indian Cities
News

Jio’s True 5G network arrives in 50 more cities, says the service is available in 184 Indian cities

Telecom

Reliance Jio has announced that it is expanding the reach of its 5G service in 50 more cities across the country. Here’s a detailed list of availability.

Highlights

  • Jio has rolled out its True 5G network in 50 more cities in India.
  • Now, Jio’s 5G network is available in a total of 184 cities in India.
  • Subscribers can access Jio’s 5G service via its Jio Welcome Offer.
Jio 5G

Image: Jio

Reliance Jio today announced that it is bringing its True 5G network to 50 more cities in India. The list includes three new states and Union Territories such as Goa, Haryana and Puducherry. With today’s launch, Jio says that with today’s launch, Jio’s 5G services are available in a total of 184 cities across the country. Also Read - Maruti Suzuki recalls 11,177 Grand Vitara SUVs to fix seat belt issues

Jio said that all its subscribers who have a 5G-enabled smartphone can access the company’s True 5G network in the cities where the service is available by opting for the Jio Welcome Offer in the MyJio app on their smartphones. Also Read - Microsoft Teams new feature to allow real-time editing in chat: All you need to know

“We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in 50 additional cities across 17 states and union territories, taking the total count to 184 cities. This is by far one of the largest rollouts of 5G services, not just in India, but anywhere in the world,” a Jio spokesperson said on the occasion. Also Read - Hyundai Aura facelift launched at Rs 6.29 lakh in India: Check details here

“The entire nation will be able to enjoy and benefit from Jio True 5G services by December 2023, the spokesperson added.

Cities where Jio is rolling out its True 5G services arriving today

Here are all the cities where Jio is rolling out its True 5G network starting today:

— Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh
— Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh
— Narasaraopet in Andhra Pradesh
— Ongole in Andhra Pradesh
— Rajamahendravaram in Andhra Pradesh
— Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh
— Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh
— Nagaon in Assam
— Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh
— Korba in Chhattisgarh
— Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh
— Panaji in Goa
— Ambala in Haryana
— Bahadurgarh in Haryana
— Hisar in Haryana
— Karnal in Haryana
— Panipat in Haryana
— Rohtak in Haryana
— Sirsa in Haryana
— Sonipat in Haryana
— Dhanbad in Jharkhand
— Bagalkote in Karnataka
— Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka
— Hassan in Karnatak
— Mandya in Karnataka
— Tumakuru in Karnataka
— Alappuzha in Kerala
— Kolhapur in Maharashtra
— Nanded-Waghala in Maharashtra
— Sangli in Maharashtra
— Balasore in Odisha
— Baripada in Odisha
— Bhadrak in Odisha
— Jharsuguda in Odisha
— Puri in Odisha
— Sambalpur in Odisha
— Puducherry in Puducherry
— Amritsar in Punjab
— Bikaner in Rajasthan
— Kota in Rajasthan
— Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu
— Erode in Tamil Nadu
— Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu
— Nalgonda in Telangana
— Jhansi in Uttar Prades
— Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh
— Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh
— Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh
— Asansol in West Bengal
— Durgapur in West Bengal

  • Published Date: January 24, 2023 2:58 PM IST
