Jio's True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details
News

Jio’s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

Telecom

Jio's True 5G network is available in Delhi NCR, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

Highlights

  • Jio launched its True 5G network in India last month.
  • Earlier this month, Jio launched the Jio True 5G in Delhi NCR.
  • Now, Jio has launched the Jio True 5G in Gujarat.
Jio in Gujarat

Image: Jio

Reliance Jio officially launched the Jio True 5G network in India last month. Since then, the company has been expanding its 5G services to more cities across the country. For instance, Jio, earlier this month launch its True 5G network in all of Delhi – National Capital Region, which includes Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad. More recently, the company launched the service in Pune. And today, the company announced that its 5G service will be available in Gujarat. Also Read - Jio introduces Jio Welcome Offer in Pune as users get access to its True 5G network

The telecom giant today announced that it will be extending its True-5G coverage in each of the 33 district headquarters of Gujarat. With this, Gujarat will become the first state in India to get Jio True 5G coverage in all of the district headquarters. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives at Nagpur Airport: Check details

“We are proud to share that Gujarat is now the first state to have 100% district headquarters connected
with our robust True 5G network. We want to showcase the real power of this technology and how it can impact a billion lives,” Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, said on the occasion. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network is now available in 12 cities in India: Check details

With this, Jio subscribers in Gujarat will be eligible to get unlimited data at up to 1Gbps speeds at no additional cost in the state. However, Jio subscribers will have to opt for the Jio Welcome Offer in a bid to get access to the Jio Welcome Offer.

If you are a Jio user living in Gujarat, here is what you need to do:

How to access Jio Welcome Offer

Step 1: Open the MyJio app on your Android smartphone or iPhone.

Step 2: In the top carousel of the MyJio app, look for the banner that says ‘Jio Welcome Offer’.

Step 3: Now tap the Express Interest button.

Step 4: On the screen that follow, register yourself register yourself by adding your phone number.

Step 5: Then, tap the Generate OTP option.

Step 6: Add the OTP and initiate the registration process.

Step 6: Once Jio has verified your eligibility, you will get the invitation within the MyJio app, post which you will be able to access the company’s 5G network on your smartphone.

Jio’s True 5G network availability

Jio’s True 5G network is available in Delhi NCR, Varanasi, Kolkata, Nathdwara, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata.

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 11:52 AM IST
