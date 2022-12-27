Jio brings its True 5G network to Xiaomi smartphones: Check list here

Reliance Jio announced a partnership with Xiaomi India today. As a part of this partnership, Jio will bring its True 5G network to Xiaomi smartphones. With this, Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone users will be able to access Jio’s standalone 5G network on all the eligible devices in the cities across the country where the service is available. Also Read - Jio 5G now reaches Andhra Pradesh in these cities: Check details

The telecom operator said that to access its True 5G network, Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones with 5G-enabled devices need to change the preferred network type to 5G in the Settings app on their smartphones. Alternatively, Xiaomi and Redmi device owners can also follow this thread to enable 5G connectivity on their smartphones: Settings app > Mobile Network > Preferred Network Type > Prefer 5G.

"We have been spearheading the 5G revolution with smartphones providing a compelling 5G experience with top-of-the-line features at honest pricing. To further enhance consumer experience and connectivity, we are pleased to partner with Reliance Jio's True 5G network," Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India, said on the occasion.

Additionally, the company has also shared a detailed list of all the Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that are eligible to access Jio’s True 5G smartphone.

Xiaomi, Redmi smartphones that will support Jio’s True 5G network

Here’s a list of all eligible smartphones:

— Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra 5G

— Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

— Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

— Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

— Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

— Redmi Note 11T 5G

— Xiaomi Redmi 11 Prime 5G

— Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

— Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

— Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

— Xiaomi Redmi K50i 5G

— Xiaomi 11i 5G

— Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

It is worth noting that the update comes just days after the Jio’s True 5G network arrived on Apple’s iPhones, including the iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, and the iPhone SE 2022.

Jio True 5G network availability

As far as availability is concerned, Jio’s 5G network is available in over 15 cities across India. The list includes cities such as Delhi-NCR (Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Noida), Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Nathdwara, Kochi, all 33 district headquarters of Gujarat, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur.