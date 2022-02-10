comscore Best prepaid plans with 28 days validity from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
Looking for 28 days validity prepaid plan? Here are the best options

Recently, all the private telecom companies have increased the price of their prepaid plans. We have compiled a list of prepaid plans of these companies, which comes with a validity of 28 days.

Internet demand in the country has been increasing continuously for some time now, and telecom operators in India offer various types of prepaid plans keeping in mind the needs of their users. The most used plans come with daily data packs, which offer an unlimited calling facility. Recently, all the private telecom companies have increased the price of their prepaid plans. We have compiled a list of prepaid plans of these companies, which comes with a validity of 28 days. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best budget friendly prepaid plans under Rs 499

Airtel

Airtel offers a 1GB daily data plan priced at Rs 265 for 28 days and provides 100 SMS per day and unlimited calls. On the other hand, Vi offers 1GB per day data along with free voice calls and 100 SMS per day for 28 days for Rs 269 Also Read - Reliance Jio’s JioBook laptop launching soon: Specs, features, India price, and more

Airtel offers a prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB of data per day for Rs 299 for a validity period of 28 days. This pack offers 100 SMS per day along with unlimited calls. In contrast, Vodafone Idea offers a 1.5GB per day data plan with a validity of 28 days at a price tag of Rs 299. The pack for Vi includes unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Similarly, both Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers a 2GB per day prepaid plan priced at Rs 359 for a validity period of 28 days that comes with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. However, the additional benefits of the two companies differ.

Reliance Jio

Jio’s Rs 601 prepaid plan will give you 3GB of data per day, 6GB extra internet, unlimited calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day. In OTT benefits, you will also get a subscription to Disney + Hotstar along with Jio apps.

Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid plan will offer the benefits of unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day. In this also, you will get a subscription to all Jio apps.

Vodafone Idea

Vi’s Rs 359 plan will offer the benefits of unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, and 2GB of data per day. In this, you will get 2GB backup data, weekend data rollover, the benefits of Binge All Night, and a subscription to Vi Movies & TV.

Vi’s Rs 501 plan will offer the benefits of unlimited calling to any network, 100 SMS per day, 3GB of data per day, and 16GB extra data. In this too, you will get a subscription to the mobile edition of Disney + Hotstar, 2GB of backup data, weekend data rollover and benefits of Binge All Night, and a subscription to Vi Movies & TV.

  Published Date: February 10, 2022 2:04 PM IST

Best Sellers