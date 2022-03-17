comscore Best broadband plans under Rs 500 from Airtel, BSNL, Reliance, and more
  Looking for a broadband plan under Rs 500? Here are some of the best options to consider
Looking for a broadband plan under Rs 500? Here are some of the best options to consider

To meet the demand of their users, Internet service provider companies of the country are coming up with many affordable broadband plans. Airtel, Jio, BSNL are the main ones. These companies are not only offering affordable plans to their users. Apart from this, users can also take advantage of unlimited calling benefits and high-speed data.

Nowadays, users in India are demanding a broadband plan that can prove helpful. To meet the demand of their users, Internet service provider companies of the country are coming up with many affordable broadband plans. Airtel, Jio, BSNL are the main ones. These companies are not only offering affordable plans to their users. Apart from this, users can also take advantage of unlimited calling benefits and high-speed data.

Image: pxhere

BSNL

BSNL recently launched a new broadband plan of Rs 329. Right now, this plan has gone live in select states only. In this cheap plan, 1TB of internet data will be available, which you will be able to use at the speed of 20 Mbps. Free fixed-line voice calling and daily 100 SMS will also be available in this plan. The validity of this broadband plan is up to one month. The plan is Rs 120 cheaper than the cheapest plan of Rs 449 before its launch. Also Read - BPCL customers can digitally order and pay for LPG without smartphone, internet: Here’s how

BSNL offers 30Mbps speed with a FUP limit of 3,300GB (3.3TB) in the Rs 449 plan. The browsing speed becomes 2Mbps after exhausting the total data quota. The telco is offering a 90% discount on this plan’s first month’s rent. Additionally, you can also avail unlimited local and STD calls to any network. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

The special thing is that for this plan, you will have to pay tax separately after Rs 329. 18% tax will be charged on this plan, after which the price of this broadband plan becomes Rs 388. Even though the price of this plan has increased after-tax, the telecom company has also introduced a special offer with it to attract customers. Under this offer, the company is giving a discount of up to 90 percent on the first month’s bill.

Airtel

The entry-level broadband plan of Airtel Extreme Fiber costs Rs 499. With this broadband plan, users get unlimited internet up to 3.3TB with a speed of 40Mbps. With this Airtel plan, users also benefit from unlimited local and ISD calling. The benefit of Airtel Thanks benefit has also been given with the plan. Not only this, but users also get a subscription to Wink Music and Shaw Academy. Users can also opt for Xstream Box with a 1-month HD pack. The validity of Airtel’s Rs 499 broadband plan is 30 days.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan offers 30Mbps speed with unlimited data and calling, and Rs 699 plan offers 100Mbps speed with unlimited data and calling. You do not get a subscription to the OTT platform in both these plans. The FUP limit of this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using JioFiber’s 30 Mbps plan, customers can access seamless and uninterrupted internet across multiple devices.

NetPlus

Last on the list is NetPlus, an ISP that offers its services in seven Indian states in the north. Netplus is capable of providing an internet connection of up to 1 Gbps. In addition, the company also offers a truly unlimited plan offering 40 Mbps internet speed at a price of Rs 499 per month, which is exempt from GST.

Users get the benefit of unlimited data and calling in the plan. Netplus only offers a 40 Mbps plan, and an OTT subscription is available only with higher-priced plans offered by ISPs. The data offered by Netplus is truly unlimited, and no FUP limit is imposed.

  Published Date: March 17, 2022 4:34 PM IST

