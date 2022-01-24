comscore Looking for best broadband plans? Top picks from Airtel Xstream, JioFiber, ACT Fibernet
Airtel Xstream vs Jio Fiber vs ACT Fibernet: Which broadband plan is the best?

With work from home becoming the new normal during the Corona pandemic, telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and ACT, have provided some of the best broadband plans in several price segments.

Image: pxhere

The demand for broadband internet is increasing in India, and people have started insisting on broadband plans to meet the unlimited data requirements along with high-speed internet. With work from home becoming the new normal during the Corona pandemic, telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and ACT, have provided some of the best broadband plans in several price segments. Here is the detailed comparison between Airtel Xstream, Reliance Jio Fiber, and ACT broadband plans. Also Read - Google to open a new office in Pune later in 2022

Airtel Xstream broadband plans

Customers will be given 200Mbps speed for Rs 999, and on the other hand, customers will get 300Mbps speed in the Rs 1499 plan and 1Gbps speed in the Rs 3,999 plan. The special thing is that in all these plans, customers will be given unlimited data, unlimited calling, and Airtel Extreme 4K TV Box. Not only this, but customers will also be given a subscription to many OTT platforms with the plan. Also Read - iPhone 12 mini available under Rs 35,000 in India: Here’s how to get the deal

Under the VIP Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plan, which costs Rs 3,999 per month, the company offers unlimited data with speeds up to 1 Gbps. This plan includes unlimited calling benefits complimentary subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime. Airtel also offers customers a free Xstream streaming box with the plan.

Under its Rs 1,499 monthly broadband plan, the company offers customers unlimited data with speeds up to 300Mbps along with unlimited voice calling benefits. This plan comes with complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar, Airtel Xstream, Wynk Music, Zee5 Premium, and Amazon Prime. Like the Rs 999 plan, this one also comes with a free Xstream streaming box.

Reliance Jio broadband plans

JioFiber offers a 150kbps internet speed broadband plan at a price of Rs 999 for 30 days validity. The FUP limit of this plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB. Additionally, it also offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 150 Mbps.

With high-speed internet, you will also get membership of some of the major over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, Eros Now, Voot Select, and more. The bundled subscription to Amazon Prime Video comes for a period of one year. Meaning users with high-speed internet requirements can select this plan of Jio.

JioFiber’s Rs 1499 broadband plan is the top-tier broadband plan of JioFiber. As far as benefits are concerned, the plan provides unlimited internet with download and upload speed of up to 300 Mbps. With unlimited voice calling, a free subscription of 15 OTT apps is given in this plan at no extra cost. For other benefits, this plan gives access to other apps, including Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, and Eros Now.

In Jio Fiber Rs 2499 plan, the internet will be available at a speed of 500 Mbps. Apart from this, 1250GB of data will be available in this plan, although in addition, 250GB additional data will also be available. In this way, a total of 1500GB, i.e., 1.5TB data, will be available in the Diamond plan of Jio Fiber. Apart from free calling in this plan, VR experience, 4K setup box, and access to premium content will be available.

ACT fibernet broadband plans

ACT Fibernet is the fourth largest wireline service provider in India after Airtel, JioFiber, and BSNL. In Hyderabad, ACT Fibernet’s A-Max 1325 broadband plan is cheaper than Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber. While ACT Fibernet provides an internet speed of 300 Mbps to users for just Rs 1325, Airtel Xstream Fiber and JioFiber plan of Rs 1,499 gives users 300 Mbps speed. BSNL also gives 300 Mbps speed in the plan of Rs 1,499 only.

In ACT Fibernet’s A-Max 1325 broadband plan, the user gets 3300 GB of data every month. However, with this feature like voice calling is not available. On the other hand, if we talk about the subscription of OTT platforms, then the G5 subscription is available for one month in it. Along with this, a subscription to Epic ON and Cure Fit is also available. It is important to mention here that users have the option to take one month as well as a one-time plan for 6 months, 8 months, 12 months, and 2 years, for which they will get Rs 1325, Rs 6500, Rs 9725, Rs 13,250 and Rs 23,850. Have to pay Rs.

  Published Date: January 24, 2022 2:46 PM IST

Best Sellers