Vi vs Airtel vs Jio vs BSNL: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500
Looking for best-prepaid plans? Here are the best options from Airtel, BSNL, VI under Rs 500

If you are looking to get a new prepaid mobile connection and are wondering which network to choose, here is a list of plans you can consider. Here are some plans under Rs 500 that you can definitely go for.

If you are looking to get a new prepaid mobile connection and wonder which network to choose, here is a list of plans. Here are some plans under Rs 500 that you can go for. Also Read - Mahindra reveals new teaser for three electric SUV: Watch video

Here are the best-prepaid plans under Rs 500:

Vi prepaid plans

Vodafone-Idea offers a Rs 409 prepaid plan in which you will be given unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS daily, and 2.5GB of data per day on any network. The validity of this plan is for 28 days. Also Read - Asus Vivobook 13 Slate with detachable keyboard launched in India

Under Rs 475 plan, you will get 3GB of data daily for 28 days, unlimited calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day.

In the Rs 479 plan of Vi, you will get 1.5GB internet daily for 56 days, unlimited calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day for Rs 479.

Airtel prepaid Plan

In Airtel Rs 479 plan, 1.5 GB of data is being given to the users daily. Apart from this, unlimited calling and 100SMS are also provided. The validity of this plan is 56 days. Additionally, this plan also comes with a ‘Mobile Edition Free Trial’ of Amazon Prime Video, which offers 30 days free trial.

Other offers include free three months subscription to Apollo 24/7, a free online upskill course at Shaw Academy, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. You can enjoy Hello Tunes for free and take advantage of a no-cost subscription to Wink Music, which is valid till the end of the pack.

Reliance Jio

Jio also offers a plan of Rs 479 to its customers. In this plan, a validity of 56 days is provided to the customers. Customers are given 1.5GB of data daily, 100SMS daily, and unlimited calls during this. Along with this, free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud is also given.

If customers want a Disney + Hotstar subscription, they can take Rs 499 plan. In this, customers will get 2GB of data daily and a validity of 28 days.

Jio’s Rs 419 plan offers 3GB of data daily, 100 SMS per day, and an unlimited voice calling facility instead of Rs 419. Let us tell you that the validity of this plan is 28 days.

BSNL Prepaid Plans

BSNL prepaid Plan

Validity of 56 days is given in BSNL’s Rs 347 prepaid recharge plan. In this, 100SMS is also being provided daily along with unlimited calling. In this plan, users are given 2 GB of high-speed data daily. Along with this, free access to Challenge Arena mobile gaming service is also being provided with the same validity of 56 days.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2022 3:03 PM IST

