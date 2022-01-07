In view of the increasing outbreak of the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, most of the people are working from home at this time. In such a situation, their internet consumption has also increased significantly. There are many users who must be looking for a broadband plan with good speed. Telecom companies like Reliance, Airtel, and government-owned BSNL provide their broadband services under several price ranges. Here are some best broadband plans to consider while working from home. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Excitel: Cheapest broadband plans with high-speed internet and OTT subscriptions

Airtel

Airtel offers three broadband plans, including Entertainment which is priced at Rs 999, Standard, which is priced at Rs 799, and Basic, which is available at Rs 499. All three plan comes with unlimited local/STD calls on any network with different OTT subscriptions. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

The first Entertainment broadband plan offers unlimited internet speed of up to 200mbps. The telco also provides access to Airtel Thanks benefit along with Amazon Prime subscription. In addition, users can also avail subscriptions to Shaw academy and Wynk Music. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber broadband buying guide: Validity, benefits, price, more

The second Standard plan, which is available at Rs 799, offers an unlimited internet speed of up to 100mbps. You can get access to Wynk Music and Shaw academy free of cost. The plan also includes Airtel Thanks benefit.

The third plan by Airtel is the basic one which provides unlimited internet speed of up to 40mbps with a subscription to Shaw academy and Wynk music.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio broadband plans come at a price tag of Rs 399, Rs 699, and Rs 999 with different speed limit internet. Rs 399 plan comes with a speed of 30mbps for 30 days, Rs 699 offers 100mbps for 30 days, and Rs 999 plan provides 150mbps for 30 days. You get one year of Amazon Prime at no extra cost.

Another broadband plan from Jio is available at Rs 1499, which offers an unlimited internet speed of 300mbps for 30 days. It also provides unlimited voice calls and subscriptions to Netflix and Amazon Prime. Another monthly plan is priced at Rs 2499, which is the costliest plan from Reliance, offering unlimited high-speed internet at 500mbps for 30 days. In addition, it offers Netflix and Amazon Prime subscriptions.

BSNL

BSNL offers broadband plans at Rs 449 with unlimited local and STD calling on any network and 30 Mbps internet speed up to 3300GB in which the speed is reduced to 2 Mbps after the data cap is over.

Another broadband plan from BSNL costs Rs 749 with 100 Mbps speed up to 100 GB. You get subscriptions to Yupp TV Live, Sony Liv Premium, ZEE5 Premium, Yupp TV Movies, Yupp TV scope, NCF Channels, and Voot Select.