comscore Odisha to get 5G in March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Major Cities In Odisha To Get 5g By March 2023 Ashwini Vaishnaw
News

Major cities in Odisha to get 5G by March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Telecom

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that major cities of Odisha will also be connected with 5G network by the end of March 2023.

Highlights

  • High-speed 5G services will be rolled out in a few big cities of Odisha by March 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
  • Ashwini Vaishnaw said the 5G services will be rolled out in about 200 cities under the first phase.
  • By the end of 2023, under phase-II, around 80 percent of the state will be covered under the high-speed Internet service.
5G

Image: Pixabay

High-speed 5G services will be rolled out in a few big cities of Odisha by March 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here on Sunday. Also Read - India’s 5G technology is indigenous, can provide to other countries, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking to media persons here, Vaishnaw said the 5G services will be rolled out in about 200 cities of India under the first phase. In this phase, few major cities of Odisha will also be connected with 5G network by the end of March 2023, he said. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi A1+ alternatives: Realme C30s, JioPhone Next, Redmi 10A and more

By the end of 2023, under phase-II, around 80 percent of the state will be covered under the high-speed Internet service, he informed. High-speed 5G services will be rolled out in a few big cities of Odisha by March 2023, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Also Read - 5G scam alert: Mumbai Police warns smartphone users against scammers pretending to help in upgrading from 4G to 5G

All the big cities will be covered in phase-1 and the service will be subsequently extended to semi-urban areas and then, rural areas across the country, said Vaishaw.

On development of Bhubaneswar Railway Station to a world class station, Vaishnaw, who is also the Railway Minister, said he has requested his elder brother and education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to perform the Bhumi Puja. After that physical work will begin for the mega project, he informed.

Vaishanw also inaugurated India’s first Aluminum freight rake – 61 (BOBRNALHSM1) at Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Sunday. The rake’s destination is Bilaspur.

The minister said in the coming days, the light-weight technology will also be used in the making of passenger trains. It will reduce carbon footprint as lower consumption of fuel in empty direction and more transport of freight in loaded condition, he added. A single rake can save over 14,500 tonnes of CO2 over its lifetime.

This is a dedicated effort for Make in India programme as it has been fully designed and developed indigenously in collaboration with Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), Hindalco and Besco Wagon, sources said.

It is fully lockbolted construction with no welding on superstructure. The tare is 3.25 tons lower than normal steel rakes, 180 ton extra carrying capacity resulting in higher throughput per wagon, they said.

–IANS

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 9:42 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers
Mobiles
Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers
Apple mixed-reality headset to feature iris scanning for authentication and payments: Report

News

Apple mixed-reality headset to feature iris scanning for authentication and payments: Report

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best smartphone deals available now

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best smartphone deals available now

Volarant gets its first Indian agent called Harbor: All you need to know

Gaming

Volarant gets its first Indian agent called Harbor: All you need to know

Razor Edge, Nintendo-like device, announced to launch in January 2023

Gaming

Razor Edge, Nintendo-like device, announced to launch in January 2023

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Odisha to get 5G in March 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 this week

New OTT release October 2022: Top 7 movies, web series coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 this week

Redmi A1 Plus goes on sale in India today: Check price, offers

Apple mixed-reality headset to feature iris scanning for authentication and payments: Report

Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under 20,000, Watch video to know more

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price

News

Microsoft Surface Event 2022, Microsoft Studio 2 Plus PC launched, Know its Features and Price
From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000

Features

From OnePlus to Motorola, Check Out The Top 5 5G Smartphones under ₹20,000
iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details

News

iPhone SE 4 To Be launched soon, What all to expect ? watch video for details
Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More

News

Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Big Offers and Deals on Nothing (1), Google Pixel 6a And More