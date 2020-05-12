comscore Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir | BGR India
Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Mobile telephony except on postpaid BSNL connections was suspended in Kashmir on May 6.

  Published: May 12, 2020 8:58 PM IST
Mobile Internet service was restored in Kashmir on Tuesday after it remained suspended for six days. “Internet service is being restored on all mobile phones in the Valley in a phased manner today,” a senior official told IANS. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Mobile telephony except on postpaid BSNL connections was suspended in Kashmir on May 6 when Hizbul chief commander, Riyaz Naikoo was killed in an encounter with the security forces. Authorities had restored mobile telephony on all connections provided by service providers three days after May 6 except in south Kashmir areas, but without the internet service. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data and more

Around 12 a.m. on Tuesday, mobile internet was restored in Kashmir. Meanwhile, following the restoration of the internet facility short service messaging (SMS) has also started working now. This facility had remained suspended since May 6 even on BSNL postpaid connections although calls could be made and received on such connections during the last six days. Also Read - Reliance JioMart launches WhatsApp Order Booking Service with 48-hour delivery promise

Ordering restoration of 2G internet services, Principal Secretary, Home Shaleen Kabra maintained that high-speed internet can be used by inimical elements to coordinate terror attacks or incite people by circulating propaganda material.

The Supreme Court on Monday, while refusing to issue orders for restoration of 4G services on mobile devices in Jammu and Kashmir, directed formation of a special committee to address the contentions raised by the petitioners. All internet services were snapped in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir on August 4 last year, hours before the Centre announced the decision to bifurcate the state into the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: May 12, 2020 8:58 PM IST

