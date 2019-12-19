Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

In wake of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi, Section 144 has been imposed by the government. As a result, Mobile internet, SMS and phone calls have been banned in certain parts of Delhi. Airtel has confirmed that the government has placed restrictions on calls, SMS and mobile internet ban in certain parts of Delhi.

When users tweeted about them enable to access internet on mobile phones, telcos confirmed the same. The internet and mobile service ban has been placed near Seelampur in North East Delhi, Chanakyapuri in Central Delhi, India Gate, and more. When users tweeted to telcos about the issue, Airtel responded saying “once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running.”

Even Vodafone Idea confirmed the same about mobile internet and phone call restriction in certain parts of Delhi.

Telecom operators have confirmed to us: the Internet is being shut down in parts of Delhi. Not sure of which areas. Awaiting update. Section 144 has also been imposed in parts of Delhi. — Nikhil Pahwa , https://mstdn.social/@nixxin (@nixxin) December 19, 2019

Internet is being shut down in parts of Delhi . We are in an emergency. #Section144 #CAA_NRC #IndiansAgainstCAA — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) December 19, 2019

Bad overreaction to impose Section 144 & now shut down internet/Mobile in Delhi. Just giving fuel & ammunition to protests. Giving them a cause & showing they are being effective. By heavy State Power, won’t win this argument in public. — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) December 19, 2019

This is a developing story…