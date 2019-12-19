comscore Mobile Internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Mobile Internet, SMS restrictions enforced in parts of Delhi: Airtel, Vodafone Idea confirms
News

Mobile Internet, SMS restrictions enforced in parts of Delhi: Airtel, Vodafone Idea confirms

Telecom

elecom operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea have confimed that mobile Internet and calling services have been banned in certain parts of Delhi.

  • Updated: December 19, 2019 12:55 PM IST
Class 10 and 12 students celebrate after checking their results on their mobile phones (Photo: IANS)

In wake of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Delhi, Section 144 has been imposed by the government. As a result, Mobile internet, SMS and phone calls have been banned in certain parts of Delhi. Airtel has confirmed that the government has placed restrictions on calls, SMS and mobile internet ban in certain parts of Delhi.

When users tweeted about them enable to access internet on mobile phones, telcos confirmed the same. The internet and mobile service ban has been placed near Seelampur in North East Delhi, Chanakyapuri in Central Delhi, India Gate, and more. When users tweeted to telcos about the issue, Airtel responded saying “once the suspension orders are lifted, our services will be fully up and running.”

Even Vodafone Idea confirmed the same about mobile internet and phone call restriction in certain parts of Delhi.

This is a developing story…

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 12:32 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 19, 2019 12:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner
News
Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner
Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Telecom

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

News

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

News

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

Nokia 2.3 launched with 4,000mAh battery and one year replacement guarantee, price starts from Rs 8,199

News

Nokia 2.3 launched with 4,000mAh battery and one year replacement guarantee, price starts from Rs 8,199

Most Popular

Realme Buds Air Review

Realme X2 Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

Shinco working on Amazon Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Hike Sticker Chat: Top 5 features introduced in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Telecom

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi
Airtel partners Lionsgate to bring Hollywood movies to India

Telecom

Airtel partners Lionsgate to bring Hollywood movies to India
Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Realme X2, Buds Air launched in India, Airtel Xstream Box discounted, and more: Daily News Wrap
Airtel Xstream Box available with a whopping Rs 1,750 discount

News

Airtel Xstream Box available with a whopping Rs 1,750 discount
Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Features

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

हिंदी समाचार

EVM ने लॉन्च किए अल्ट्रा लाइट EnAble+, EnAble और EnCore पावर बैंक

Realme X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi K20 vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: 20 हजार में कौन है दमदार

Realme X50 स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल-चैनल Wi-Fi और 5G सपोर्ट के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi No.1 Fan Sale आज से शुरू, ये हैं सभी ऑफर्स

Amazon Fab Phones Fest सेल शुरू, इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked
News
OnePlus 8, 8 Pro, 8 Lite features leaked
Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner

News

Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance partner
Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi

Telecom

Mobile internet ban in place in certain parts of Delhi
Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps

News

Google fixes Play Store bug that hid new apps
Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake

News

Night mode on your smartphone may actually be keeping you awake