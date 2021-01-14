JioFiber streams Netflix the best in last 6 months of 2020

Netflix releases a list of the broadband operators every month that stream Netflix in the best way possible. For the past few months, there was no update to the list for unmentioned reasons. Netflix has now updated the list collating the data for the last six months and it is JioFiber that is crowned the best broadband connection to do so for the last six months, beating the likes of Airtel and other operators. Also Read - OnePlus launches new AK vs AK: Stops at Nothing online game featuring Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap

JioFiber in the month of November and December led the charts with average speeds of 3.8Mbps on the Netflix Speed Index site. This is followed by 7-Star Digital that offered average download speeds of 3.4Mbps in November and 3.6Mbps in December. Following these were Airtel Xstream Fiber, Tata Sky Broadband, ACT Fibernet, all averaging at 3.6Mbps in these two months. Also Read - CyberPunk: Edgerunners anime to be released in 2022 on Netflix

JioFiber beats BSNL, MTNL in Netflix ISP Speed Index

While the private operators excelled at the download speeds, it was the state-run BSNL and MTNL networks that lagged way behind on the scale. BSNL with its broadband network could offer average download speeds of 3Mbps while MTNL’s service could offer at best 2.4Mbps. In fact, Netflix points at MTNL dipping down to 1.4Mbps in September 2020. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans: List of all JioFiber broadband plans with benefits, validity

Do note that ISP Speed Index has been improved when compared to the previous system. “As our more efficient encodes are rolling out on a larger scale at Netflix, we have updated the ISP Speed Index report with new performance measurement, so it is compatible with the changing streaming and encoding landscape. The ISP Speed Index is designed to measure which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience,” says Netflix.

“The new performance measurement accounts for differences across what device(s) and encoding scheme(s) each member is on and which Netflix plan they have. We’re essentially asking, “If all things were equal (excluding Cellular traffic), how would ISP speeds compare?,” adds Netflix.

In other news, Amazon Prime Video collaborated with Airtel to offers Prime Video special prepaid plans. Initially, all Airtel prepaid subscribers can avail of 30-days of free Prime Video Mobile edition, following which they have to choose from the new plans. The plans start at Rs 89 and come with access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile edition along with 6GB of data for a total of 28 days. This plan only offers access to Prime Video and not the other associated services from Amazon. The higher-tier plans offer full access to Amazon’s Prime services.