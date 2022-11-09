comscore New BSNL broadband plan launched: BSNL Fibre Basic price and data cap
New BSNL broadband plan launched: BSNL Fibre Basic price and data cap

BSNL has launched a new broadband plan called Fibre Basic that costs Rs 499 a month and offers high-speed internet with a big data cap.

  • BSNL has launched the Rs 499 Fibre Basic broadband plan.
  • The Fibre Basic plan offers up to 3.3TB of data.
  • The speed of 40Mbps will reduce after the FUP data is exhausted.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new broadband plan for all its locations, giving customers more than 3TB of data benefits. The name of this plan is BSNL Fibre Basic, which may sound familiar to you because it used to be available before but was discontinued after a short period. Also Read - Airtel and Jio now offer 5G services, but what about BSNL?

According to a report, BSNL has revamped the Fibre Basic plan, wherein instead of its previous price of Rs 449, it now costs Rs 499 a month minus taxes. But this is not merely a change in the price. The benefits have also changed accordingly. Also Read - BSNL introduces Rs 269, Rs 769 prepaid recharge plans in India: Know details

BSNL Rs 499 Fibre Basic broadband plan

TelecomTalk has reported that BSNL’s new Fibre Basic plan offers up to 3.3TB of FUP data, meaning the speed will not drop until this amount is exhausted. BSNL offers 40Mbps speed for the 3.3TB data, but after that, the internet speed will reduce to 4Mbps. BSNL is also bundling unlimited voice calling with the plan. Customers also get a 90 percent discount up to Rs 500 for the first month of this broadband plan. Also Read - 5G in India: Check availability, SIM details, tariff plans for 5G connectivity by Jio, Airtel, Vi, BSNL

BSNL Rs 449 Fibre Basic Neo broadband plan

There is also the Rs 449 plan that now has a new name. BSNL calls its Fibre Basic Neo. For Rs 50 less, this plan brings down the internet speed to 30Mbps from 40Mbps. The data limit remains the same, so you still get up to 3.3TB, and much like the Fibre Basic plan, BSNL will reduce the speed of the Fibre Basic Neo plan to 4Mbps after you exhaust the FUP limit. The 90 percent discount up to Rs 500 for the first bill is also applicable to this plan.

The report also mentioned that BSNL will soon discontinue the Rs 275 and Rs 775 broadband plans, which were launched on Independence Day this year. According to the report, the last date for these two plans is November 15, 2022. It is likely that people who are already subscribed to these plans will be able to continue with them.

  • Published Date: November 9, 2022 3:30 PM IST
