Reliance Jio has reintroduced its Rs 98 plan for all the Jio prepaid users out there. The Jio Rs 98 plan has been revamped with reduced validity. The Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan now comes with a validity of 14 days instead of 28 days, which was offered before.

The Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan was discontinued in May last year, which is months after the the plan was revised with 300 SMS messages benefit.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan details

The newly reintroduced Rs 98 Jio recharge plan is the cheapest prepaid plan that Reliance Jio offers. Under this prepaid plan, Jio provides Rs 1.5GB per day 4G data. In total, the Jio plan offers 21GB of data for the new validity period of 14 days.

In addition, Jio Rs 98 prepaid plan provides unlimited voice calls from Jio to Jio and access to Jio apps including JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

To recharge your mobile number with the cheapest Jio plan, head over to Jio.com website. You can also recharge your Jio phone number via MyJio app and third-party apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, among others. Reliance Jio currently offers a range of prepaid plans to users starting from Rs 98 and going up to Rs 4999.

In other news, Reliance Jio together with Google is currently working on a 5G Android smartphone for Indian consumers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently said that the tech giant is actively working with Jio to release the 5G Android JioPhone very soon in the country.