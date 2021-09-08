Jio has added new JioFiber broadband plans in India. The new list involves quarterly plans that are primarily meant for postpaid users. These are in addition to the existing semi-annual and annual plans. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription: Check plans, price, and other benefits

There are a total of six new plans, namely, the Rs 2,097 plan, the Rs 2,997 plan, the Rs 4,497 plan, the Rs 7,497 plan, the Rs 11,997 plan, and the Rs 25,597 plan. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans with free Netflix subscription: Check plans, price, data benefits, more

New JioFiber plans introduced

The JioFiber Rs 2,097 plan offers 100Mbps upload and download speeds, unlimited data, and voice calling benefits for three months. Also Read - Netflix membership: How to get Netflix membership free of cost

The Rs 2,997 plan provides users with 150Mbps of download and upload speeds, unlimited data, and voice calling. Besides the faster speeds, the plan also includes access to the various OTT platforms and apps such as Amazon Prime Video (for a year), Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, SonyLiv, Zee5, Sun Next, Discovery+, Hoi Choi, Lionsgate Play, Voot Kids, JioCinema, ShemarooMe, Eros Now, AltBalaji, and JioSaavn.

The Rs 4,497 plan involves the same calling and unlimited data benefits with faster 300Mbps upload and download speeds. There’s access to the same set of OTT platforms and Jio apps, this time with Netflix included. The Rs 7,497 plan offers the same benefits as the Rs 4,497 plan. Except, it comes with 500Mbps of upload and download speeds.

As for the Rs, 11,997 plan, the benefits are the same as the Rs 7,497 plan but with faster speeds. The plan offers 1Gbps upload and download speeds.

The Rs 25,597 plan also comes with voice calling and access to the aforementioned 16 entertainment apps. The difference is that instead of unlimited data, users will get 6,600GB of data for three months. The plan includes 1GBps of upload and download speeds.

All the new Jio quarterly broadband plans can be accessed via the company’s website and the MyJio app. For those who don’t know, the postpaid JioFiber plans provide people with a free 4K set-top box and don’t include an installation charge or security deposit.