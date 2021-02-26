New JioPhone 2021 offer: Reliance Jio offers new JioPhone, unlimited voice calls and unlimited data for two years at Rs 1,999.

Reliance Jio has announced its ‘New JioPhone 2021 offer’ under which the company is offering a new JioPhone at Rs 1,999 and two years of unlimited services such as unlimited voice calls as well as unlimited data (2GB per month) at Rs 1,999. The offer is a part of the company’s initiative to accelerate the ‘2G-mukt Bharat’ movement. Jio says the offer will make JioPhone accessible to close to 300 million feature phone users in India. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

New JioPhone 2021 offer will be available from March 1 across Reliance Retail and Jio retailers.

Reliance Jio New JioPhone 2021 offer explained

Reliance Jio's New JioPhone 2021 offer is divided into two parts: for new JioPhone users as well as for existing JioPhone users.

New JioPhone 2021 offer for new JioPhone users

• The new JioPhone users will get the JioPhone device as well as two years of unlimited services at a price of Rs 1,999. To reiterate, unlimited services will include unlimited voice calls as well as 2GB of data per month or 48Gb of data in total. This means users will not need to recharge for two years for voice calls or data (unless more than 2GB of data per month is needed).

• There is another plan for new JioPhone users that offers a new JioPhone device along with one year of unlimited service at Rs 1,499. The unlimited service benefits are the same including unlimited voice calls and 2GB of data per month. In this case, unlimited services will be available for one year or 12 months. The total data offered under this plan will be 24GB.

New JioPhone 2021 offer for existing users

• Existing JioPhone users or those who already have a JioPhone will be eligible for 12 months or one year of unlimited services at Rs 749. The unlimited services will include unlimited voice calls and 2GB data per month.

“There are still 300 million subscribers in India who remain ‘trapped’ in the 2G era, unable to access basic features of the internet, at a time, when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution. Since the last 4 years Jio has democratized internet and passed on the benefits of technology to every Indian. Technology no longer remains a privilege of a select few. The New JioPhone 2021 offer is another step in that direction. At Jio, we have and will continue to take bold steps to eradicate this DIGITAL DIVIDE and welcome every Indian to JOIN THIS MOVEMENT,” Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said in a press release.