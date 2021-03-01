New JioPhone prepaid data packs introduced, starts at Rs 22

Jio has introduced new prepaid data packs for its JioPhone in India. The new data vouchers start at as low as Rs 22 and go up to Rs 152. Also Read - New JioPhone 2021 offer: Reliance Jio offers JioPhone, unlimited voice calls and data for 2 years at Rs 1,999

The five new data vouchers are said to have made their entry for users to go for the JioPhone, which will help increase its sale. Here’s a look at the new JioPhone data packs. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, speeds, OTT apps services other benefits

New JioPhone data packs announced

Reliance Jio has introduced five new JioPhone data vouchers priced at Rs 22, Rs 52, Rs 72, Rs 102, and Rs 152. All the packs are meant to provide users with data only, meaning they can be used as an additional pack for extra data. The JioPhone data vouchers are now live on the Jio website. Also Read - Reliance Jio users can watch ENG vs IND matches for free: Here's how

The Rs 22 data voucher comes with support for 2GB of data, the Rs 52 offers 6GB of data, and the Rs 72 pack will provide users with 14GB of data. The 14GB of data will be divided to provide a daily limit of 500MB.

The Rs 102 and the Rs 152 data packs will provide 30GB and 60GB of data and will allow for 1GB/day and 2GB/day of data, respectively. All five data vouchers come with a validity of 28 days.

JioPhone annual plan announced too

Recently, Jio announced a Rs 749 annual plan for JioPhone, which will provide unlimited voice calling and 2GB of data per day for 12 months or a year. This is for existing JioPhone users.

A New JioPhone 2021 offer has also been announced. Under the plan, users can buy the JioPhone and get unlimited calling and 2GB of data/month for two years. This is priced at Rs 1,999. There is also a Rs 1,499 plan that offers the same benefits as the Rs 1,999 one but for a year. The plans are now available for users.

New JioPhone coming soon

With new plans being announced for the JioPhone, we can safely say that the telecom operator will soon launch the third iteration of its phone. This is highly expected to be an affordable Android device for which Jio has collaborated with both Google and Qualcomm. This confirms the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip and Android OS.

It was expected to launch by December last year but that never happened. We now expect the new Android JioPhone to launch this year.

We will update you once we get more details on this. So, stay tuned.