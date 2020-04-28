Now BSNL is giving you money to recharge other numbers: Check offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is now offering 4 percent discount on recharging for other BSNL numbers. Earlier this month, BSNL had announced two schemes – “Ghar Baithe Recharge” and “Apno ki madad se recharge” – to encourage users to recharge online for themselves and for others. Also Read - BSNL extends free Work@Home broadband plan availability until May 19

However, at that time, the telco did not reveal any cashback scheme. But now it has confirmed that users “who are recharging for their known’s and relatives” will get 4 percent discount on the recharge amount. The offer is valid till May 31 with the scheme applicable to registered users, reports TelecomTalk. Also Read - BSNL यूजर्स की बल्ले बल्ले, 19 मई तक फ्री मिलेगा इंटरनेट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

As per report, BSNL on Friday updated its Android app and announced that it is now offering 4 percent discount to users who recharge for other BSNL numbers. Users can avail the offer through My BSNL App. It is similar to what other telecom operators are offering. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone are running similar schemes for users who recharge for other numbers. Also Read - BSNL ग्राहकों को फ्री मिलेगी Amazon Prime मैंबरशिप, जानें क्या है पूरा ऑफर

To remind you, Reliance Jio launched a community recharge app called JioPOS Lite earlier this month. It is for all Jio consumers to perform recharge and earn money. It allows any individual to become a Jio Partner and perform prepaid recharges for other Jio subscribers. In exchange, Jio will provide them commission money like their merchant partners. The new JioPOS Lite community recharge app is only available for Android for now and is available on Google Play store for download.

Recently, Airtel did a similar thing with its ‘Earn from Home’ scheme. The telco is offering a 4 percent cashback on recharging other people’s Airtel connection. In JioPOS Lite, the operator is offering 4.16 percent of the recharge amount.