comscore One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • One Airtel plan combining mobile, DTH and broadband services might launch on March 25: All you need to know
News

One Airtel plan combining mobile, DTH and broadband services might launch on March 25: All you need to know

Telecom

Airtel is reportedly planning to introduce One Airtel plan in three or four key markets first.

  • Published: March 19, 2020 11:25 AM IST
airtel-stock-image-bgr-india-2

Airtel is set to launch a new bundled offer encompassing all of its services. The new One Airtel bundled plan will combine DTH, broadband and mobile service into an unified experience. The second major telecom service provider in the country is looking to offer the service as part of a pilot project in three or four cities first. One Airtel plan is expected to become official by around March 25 in India and might offer free OTT services as well.

Related Stories


One Airtel bundled plan: Everything you need to know

With the new bundled plan, Airtel is looking to put all of its services under one basket. The One Airtel bundled plan is expected to start at less than Rs 1,000 and go up to around Rs 2,000. According to 91mobiles, the difference between these plans will come down to benefits offered with them. The report notes that Airtel plans to offer three plans at the time of its launch. As mentioned before, the launch will be limited to three or four key markets. The pilot offer is meant to gauge user demand for such a bundled plan.

The most basic plan will be priced at Rs 1,000 and it will offer 75GB of mobile data. It won’t have broadband access but will include DTH access and free streaming services. The next two plans are priced at Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. They offer 125GB mobile data, 500GB broadband data, access to DTH and streaming services. The sources cited by 91mobiles hint at streaming services included being Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

Also Read

Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

The difference between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 plan might boil down to speed after free usage. These bundled plans might benefit customers who already use Airtel mobile services, DTH and broadband services. Right now, Airtel customers are required to get separate connections for these services. Now, we might see all of them bundled together into an unified offering. Airtel’s prepaid recharges start at Rs 149 while DTH and broadband services start at Rs 199 and Rs 799 respectively. One Airtel plan might actually end up being cheaper for a lot of existing subscribers.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 19, 2020 11:25 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
News
Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect

Telecom

One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals

Deals

Flipkart Big Shopping Days: Check out top electronics deals

The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

Gaming

The Sony PlayStation 5 specs have finally been revealed

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review

Realme X50 Pro 5G Review

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST

Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Related Topics

Related Stories

One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect

Telecom

One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect
Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak

Top Products

Best broadband Plans when you work from home during Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus: How to skip the caller tune alert message

Telecom

Coronavirus: How to skip the caller tune alert message
Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds

Telecom

Airtel beats Jio, Vodafone Idea in download speeds
Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

News

Airtel Wi-Fi broadband: Check all plans and benefits

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्चिगं से पहले लीक हुई Nokia 1.3 स्मार्टफोन की तस्वीर, मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर

कोरोनावायरस के संक्रमण से निपटने लिए फेसबुक और गूगल करेंगे मदद

Nokia के इवेंट में लॉन्च हो सकते हैं ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Infinix S5 Pro स्मार्टफोन इन ऑफर्स के साथ आज सेल पर होगा उपलब्ध

Realme Days Sale शुरू, रियलमी के स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
News
Google sends out notifications to fight coronavirus
Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new

News

Android 11 Developer Preview 2: What's new
WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news

News

WhatsApp creates an information hub to fight coronavirus fake news
Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST

News

Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 launch at 10PM IST
Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration

News

Google Doodle celebrates Spring 2020 with an illustration