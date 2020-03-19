One Airtel plan might launch on March 25: What to expect

Airtel is set to launch a new bundled offer encompassing all of its services. The new One Airtel bundled plan will combine DTH, broadband and mobile service into an unified experience. The second major telecom service provider in the country is looking to offer the service as part of a pilot project in three or four cities first. One Airtel plan is expected to become official by around March 25 in India and might offer free OTT services as well.

One Airtel bundled plan: Everything you need to know

With the new bundled plan, Airtel is looking to put all of its services under one basket. The One Airtel bundled plan is expected to start at less than Rs 1,000 and go up to around Rs 2,000. According to 91mobiles, the difference between these plans will come down to benefits offered with them. The report notes that Airtel plans to offer three plans at the time of its launch. As mentioned before, the launch will be limited to three or four key markets. The pilot offer is meant to gauge user demand for such a bundled plan.

The most basic plan will be priced at Rs 1,000 and it will offer 75GB of mobile data. It won’t have broadband access but will include DTH access and free streaming services. The next two plans are priced at Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively. They offer 125GB mobile data, 500GB broadband data, access to DTH and streaming services. The sources cited by 91mobiles hint at streaming services included being Airtel Xstream, Amazon Prime Video and Zee5.

The difference between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 plan might boil down to speed after free usage. These bundled plans might benefit customers who already use Airtel mobile services, DTH and broadband services. Right now, Airtel customers are required to get separate connections for these services. Now, we might see all of them bundled together into an unified offering. Airtel’s prepaid recharges start at Rs 149 while DTH and broadband services start at Rs 199 and Rs 799 respectively. One Airtel plan might actually end up being cheaper for a lot of existing subscribers.