Oppo partners with Reliance to conduct 5G trials in India

Oppo said that Jio tested its fast and low latency 5G network on the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones.

Image: Pixabay

5G roll out is expected to take place in 2022-23 in India. Ahead of the final roll out, Reliance Jio has been testing its 5G network in India. The company has already tested its 5G network across four circles in India – Delhi, Pune, Mumbai and Gujarat. Now, the company has partnered with Oppo to conduct 5G trials on smartphones in India. Also Read - Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over your smartphone lock screens

Announcing the development, Oppo said that Jio tested its fast and low latency 5G network on the Oppo Reno 7 series smartphones. “The results showcased lag-free 4K video streams, super-fast uploads & downloads,” Oppo wrote in a blog post adding that the 5G connected Reno 7 device was able to achieve good throughput in the Jio 5G test setup. The 5G test was conducted by utilising the allocated mid-band trial spectrum. Also Read - 5G spectrum auction in India likely to take place in May 2022: Report

Notably, Oppo had partnered with Reliance Jio for conducting similar tests last year. At the time, the company had announced that it had conducted a 5G standalone network trial for the Oppo Reno 6 series under the 5G SA network environment provided by Jio at its 5G Lab. At the time, the company had also said that the trial had “yielded highly positive results.” Also Read - Jio browser gets new secure mode feature to ensure online privacy

5G rollout in India

As far as the 5G connectivity in India is concerned, the Union Finance Minister while announcing the budget earlier this year had said that the 5G rollout in India will begin in the financial year 2022 – 2023. More recently, a new report has suggested that the auction for 5G spectrum in India will take place sometime in May 2022.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is expected to send its recommendations consisting of 5G spectrum price, size of the 5G spectrum, method for allocating the spectrum, and payment terms among other things by March this year. The government body has asked all the participants in the 5G spectrum to submit their additional comments by February 15. It will submit its recommendations to the Department of Telecom (DoT) after reviewing their comments and suggestions. After that, it will take the Department of Telecom (DoT) almost a month to make a decision around it, following which the government will begin 5G auction in India.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2022 11:51 AM IST

