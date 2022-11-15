comscore Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network
Oppo smartphones get support for Jio’s True 5G network: Check details

Oppo today said that most of its smartphones have got support for Jio’s True 5G network and that remaining devices will soon get the update enabling support for the network.

Reliance Jio had launched its True 5G network in India last month. At the time, few smartphone makers had roll out support for 5G connectivity on their 5G-enabled smartphones. Since then, tech companies have started rolling out updates to enable 5G connectivity on their devices. And the latest one to join the bandwagon is Oppo. The company today announced that it has rolled out support for Jio’s standalone 5G network on most of its smartphones. Also Read - Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city and supported phones

Oppo said that it has rolled out software updates on the Oppo Reno 8, the Oppo Reno 8 Pro, the Oppo Reno 7, the Oppo F21 Pro 5G, the Oppo F19 Pro+, the Oppo K10 and the Oppo A53s smartphones that bring support for the Jio’s True 5G network. With this update, Oppo device users who are using any of the mentioned smartphones can now access Jio’s 5G network in the cities wherein the network is available. Also Read - MediaTek’s T800 chipset launched, will bring ultrafast 5G to more devices: All you need to know

Furthermore, the company said that all other 5G-enabled smartphone models will soon get an update that will bring support for standalone (SA) 5G connectivity soon. The company also said that going forward any 5G device launched by the company will be “SA network enabled”. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus service arrives in Panipat: Where it will be available in the city

“…with this development, users living in any city with a 5G-enabled network can enjoy the experience. We are constantly pushing boundaries of innovation to share an experience through our devices, which makes lives easier and more convenient. All our upcoming 5G devices will be SA and NSA compatible,” Tasleem Arif, VP and R&D Head, OPPO India, said on the occassion.

As far as Jio’s True 5G network is concerned, at the time of launch last month, Jio had announced that its 5G network will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Varanasi. Shortly after, it expanded support for its 5G network to Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. More recentl, the telecom giant expanded support for its 5G service to Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

It is worth noting that at the moment, Jio is offering its 5G services at the cost of 4G plans in India. However, Jio users need to recharge their smartphones with a minimum value of Rs 239 to access the service. Also, Jio users don’t need to upgrade their SIM cards to access the company’s 5G network.

  Published Date: November 15, 2022 1:25 PM IST
