Jio Fiber announces full money back offer for new customers

News

Planning to get new broadband connection? Jio Fiber has a full money back offer for you

Telecom

Valid for new Jio Fiber customers, the offer is claimed to give you a "100 percent value back," which means the money you spend will be doled back to you.

Highlights

  • Jio Fiber has announced a new Double Festival Bonanza offer for new customers.
  • On buying six-month plans of either Rs 599 or Rs 899 plan, you get a full money back.
  • Money back is in the form of vouchers and you also get extra validity on both plans.
jiofiber

Even though 5G has arrived in India, it will take at least two more years for it to become ubiquitous. The current 4G speeds are not on par with the kind of work we do on our computers, so broadband becomes necessary in most cases. If you are planning to get a new broadband connection, you may consider Jio Fiber, which Tuesday launched a new Double Festival Bonanza offer. Valid for new Jio Fiber customers, the offer is claimed to give you a “100 percent value back,” which essentially means the money you spend to buy it will be doled back to you. Also Read - Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

The Jio Fiber Double Festival Bonanza is not as simple as it sounds. That is, Jio is not exactly refunding you money for the entire broadband setup. But it will hand out vouchers worth the money you bought the new connection for. And even then, there are conditions. Before I tell you what you need to do to be able to get the benefits of the offer, Jio has announced the Jio Fiber Double Festival Bonanza offer will run between October 18 and October 28. Also Read - After Jio Fiber, now Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data

Here is how Jio Fiber Double Festival Bonanza works

Now, Jio has said that only new customers will be able to enjoy the offer that gives them benefits worth Rs 6,500. You must choose either the Jio Fiber Rs 599 plan or the Jio Fiber Rs 899 plan to become eligible. A single month’s or three-month subscription will not make you eligible though. You need to buy at least six months of subscription to either plan to become eligible for the offer. Your total cost if you subscribe to the Rs 599 plan for six months will be Rs 4,241, including Rs 647 GST, and if you buy six months of the Rs 899 plan, the price will be Rs 6,365, which includes Rs 971 GST. Also Read - Jio Fiber unlimited broadband internet plans announced, new pricing starts at Rs 399

Jio has claimed it will offer you benefits worth Rs 4,500 for subscribing to the Rs 599 plan and Rs 6,500 for buying the Rs 899 plan. For the first offer, your benefits will include a Rs 1,000 voucher for AJIO, a Rs 1,000 vouch for Reliance Digital, a Rs 1,000 voucher for NetMeds, and a Rs 1,500 voucher for Ixigo. The benefits under the second offer include a voucher worth Rs 2,000 for AJIO, a Rs 1,000 voucher for Reliance Digital, a Rs 500 voucher for NetMeds, and a Rs 3,000 voucher for Ixigo.

More offers

Additionally, customers will get 15 days of extra validity on their plan, which means your plan will be valid for six months and 15 days.

There is a third plan that bundles only the vouchers, so you get your money back. It does not come with additional validity. On buying the Rs 899 plan for three months, you pay a total of Rs 2,697, which includes Rs 485 GST. Jio Fiber will give you a Rs 1,000 voucher for AJIO, a Rs 500 voucher for Reliance Digital, a Rs 500 voucher for NetMeds, and a Rs 1,500 voucher for Ixigo. The total voucher amount is Rs 3,500.

To make the deal sweeter, Jio Fiber is also throwing in a free 4K JioFiber set-top box worth Rs 6,000 on buying any of the aforementioned plans, bringing up your total benefit on getting a new Jio Fiber connection.

  • Published Date: October 18, 2022 2:06 PM IST
