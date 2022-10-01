PM Modi launches 5G in India, rollout today in Varanasi, Delhi, Ahmedabad

At the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress held on Saturday, October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off 5G services in India. On the inaugural day of IMC 2022, Modi visited the exhibitions of India’s leading telecom companies — Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — to understand how 5G will bolster the indigenous development as a part of the country’s digitisation process. Leaders of all three telecom companies announced that 5G will be available in select cities from today. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India today at India Mobile Congress 2022: What to expect from Jio, Airtel, Vi

Representing Reliance Jio, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, announced its 5G network will be available in Varanasi and a village near Ahmedabad from today. Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, said the company's 5G services will go live in Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, among eight other cities today. Speaking on behalf of Vodafone Idea, Aditya Birla Group chairman KM Birla laid out a roadmap for the company's 5G services without specifying any rollout timeline.

Both Jio and Airtel previously said metropolitan cities of India will get 5G services by the year-end, while a pan-India rollout is likely to be over by 2023. The Department of Telecom has already earmarked the cities that will get 5G first. These cities include Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gandhinagar, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jamnagar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

“The rollout of 5G in India is not an ordinary event in India’s telecom history. It carries the keen expectations and the high aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. With 5G, India will take longer and faster strides towards Sab Ka Digital Saath and Sab Ka Digital Vikas,” said Ambani. “Today, I want to reiterate Jio’s commitment to deliver 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country by December 2023. Most of Jio’s 5G is developed in India, and hence carries the stamp of Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

’We are honoured and thankful to our Honorable Prime Minister for launching first 5G services at IMC 2022. We are excited about the long-awaited 5G launch in India. Telecom operators are geared up to provide the high-speed services that are poised to transform consumer experience. 5G will open new avenues for each sector from manufacturing, healthcare, and augmented entertainment to even smart city projects by integrating with new-age technologies like IoT, M2M learning, drones, AI, and big data analytics,” said Lt. Gen. Dr S P Kochhar, DG, Cellular Operators Association of India.