PM Modi to launch 5G services in India during India Mobile Congress: Check details
News

PM Modi to launch 5G services in India during India Mobile Congress: Check details

Telecom

The India Mobile Congress will be held in India between October 1 and October 3. At the event, PM Modi will officially launch 5G service in India.

Modi 5G

Image: IMC

Telecom operators in India, which includes Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, will soon begin rolling out their 5G services in India. Now, word is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services in India at the India Mobile Congress on October 1, 2022. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 15.7, iPadOS 15.7 for those who don’t want to use iOS 16 yet

“Taking India’s digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon’ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress; Asia’s largest technology exhibition,” National Broadband Mission wrote in a tweet that has been deleted now. Also Read - Vodafone Idea users is offering a VIP number to select users: How to get it

However, the official website of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) shows that PM Modi will be inaugurating the annual event, which is jointly held by the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), and launch 5G services in India on October 1. Also Read - 5G is coming to India. Will Jio be able to lead the market once again?

“It gives us immense pleasure to announce the Inauguration of “India Mobile Congress 2022″ by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. Join us at Pragati Maidan on October 01 – 04, 2022 to witness the biggest Technology event of Aisa,” IMC wrote in a tweet from its official Twitter handle.

Roll out of 5G services in India is expected to begin shortly after PM Modi officially launches the service in India.

Jio’s 5G services in India

It is worth noting that Reliance Industries’ telecom company, Jio, has already shared the roll out schedule for its 5G services in India. At RIL’s annual general meeting, company chairman Mukesh Ambani said that Jio will start rolling out its 5G services in India starting this Diwali, that is, October 24.

The company said that its 5G services will be available in metro cities, which includes Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai at the time of launch on October 24. Post the official launch, the telecom operator will expanded its standalone 5G network to other cities and towns in phases in a bid to provide pan-India coverage by December 2023.

Airtel’s 5G services in India

Airtel, on the other hand, has confirmed that it will begin rolling out its 5G services in India by the end of this month. “We expect to launch our 5G services within a month. By December, we should have coverage in the key metros. After that we will expand rapidly to cover the entire country,” the Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal wrote in a note earlier this month.

The company plans to provide its 5G services in India in urban parts of the country by December 2023 and pan-India coverage by March 2024.

  • Published Date: September 24, 2022 3:44 PM IST
