comscore Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way
  • Home
  • News
  • Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose simple conversion process
News

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose simple conversion process

News

The COAI has proposed to the DoT for a simple OTP-based conversion process from prepaid to postpaid connections. Here are all details.

OTP

Whether you get prepaid or postpaid, it becomes a task to make the conversion from one to the other. COAI, or Cellular Operators’ Association of India, knows the same and is suggesting a change to the Department of Telecom (DoT). Instead of going through the KYC process at the operator’s outlet, all one would need is an OTP to make the conversion within 30 minutes. That too without changing SIM cards! Also Read - Vi (Vodafone Idea) is now focusing on growing broadband business with You Broadband

The COAI has proposed the concept to the DoT, in which the latter has asked operators to submit a Proof of Concept. The final decision will rest on the outcome of the proof of concept, say DoT in an official note. The process will eliminate the tedious task of KYC and new SIM cards, thereby making for a contact-less way to change connection types. Also Read - Airtel introduces offers with more data and benefits during the pandemic

Prepaid-to-postpaid with OTP

OTP based authentication has become an acceptable norm in all sectors in the recent past and most of the citizen centric services are being offered with OTP authentication. Contactless services in the present era are to be promoted for subscriber convenience and also for ease of doing business,” the note from COAI said. Also Read - Jio now offers 300 minutes free talktime to JioPhone users: Here's how to avail the special offer

Airtel

Theoretically, this is what customers will be required to follow if the process is approved.

– Interested customers will need to send a request to their service provider via SMS, IVRS, website or app.

– The customer will then receive a confirmation for initiation of the process, followed by a transaction ID and an OTP, both of which will be valid for 10 minutes.

– Once the OTP is provided, the customer will be communicated the date and time from when the conversion will be active.

– During the process, a maximum tolerance of 30 minutes is present in case the there’s a disruption in the service.

– As part of the process, there will be no change in the ownership of the connection. Moreover, customers won’t need to change the SIM card anymore.

– The process will be valid for conversions from postpaid to prepaid, and vice versa.

The COAI includes operators like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Hence, you can expect all these operators to start the process as soon as DoT gives the green light.

At the moment, there is over 90 percent of mobile subscribers choosing the prepaid service. With an easy conversion process, operators can hope to get more of their customers to make the jump to postpaid, which is beneficial financially for them.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 26, 2021 1:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30 5G with 90Hz display, 48MP triple camera launched
Mobiles
Realme Narzo 30 5G with 90Hz display, 48MP triple camera launched
Redmi Note 8 (2021) launched globally: What about the India launch?

Mobiles

Redmi Note 8 (2021) launched globally: What about the India launch?

Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in June-third week? A new report suggests

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch in June-third week? A new report suggests

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way

Telecom

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way

boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specs

Wearables

boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specs

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way

boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specs

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India: It starts above Rs 1,00,000

WhatsApp opposes Indian government, says new social rules put an end to user privacy

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 now live: New map, Battle Pass and more

Redmi Note 8 2021 vs Redmi Note 8: Is there any difference?

Relax! Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram will not stop working in India from today: Explained in 10 points

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite roundup ahead of India launch: Expectations in price

Redmi Note 8 (2021) roundup: Price, specs and more expectations

What is Careplex vitals, how to download and use it to monitor blood oxygen level

Related Topics

Related Stories

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way

Telecom

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way
Vi (Vodafone Idea) is now focusing on growing broadband business

Telecom

Vi (Vodafone Idea) is now focusing on growing broadband business
Airtel introduces Pandemic Packs with more data and benefits

Telecom

Airtel introduces Pandemic Packs with more data and benefits
Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes free talktime to JioPhone users who can t afford to recharge

Telecom

Reliance Jio offers 300 minutes free talktime to JioPhone users who can t afford to recharge
Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans under Rs 400 during COVID-19 lockdown

Telecom

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Best work from home prepaid plans under Rs 400 during COVID-19 lockdown

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 8 2021 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, जानिए नए मॉडल में क्या बदला

WhatsApp end-to-end encryption क्या है और कैसे करता है काम? जानें सबकुछ

Top Twitter Alternatives in India: Twitter की जगह करें Koo और Tooter समेत इनका इस्तेमाल

Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Instagram Ban की क्या है पूरी कहानी? 10 पॉइंट में जानें

Realme Narzo 30 5G हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरा

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

News

Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way
Telecom
Prepaid to postpaid and vice versa with OTP: Operators propose easy way
boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specs

Wearables

boAt Rockerz 330 wireless earphones launched in India: Price, specs
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India: It starts above Rs 1,00,000

Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 launched in India: It starts above Rs 1,00,000
WhatsApp opposes Indian government, says new social rules put an end to user privacy

News

WhatsApp opposes Indian government, says new social rules put an end to user privacy
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 now live: New map, Battle Pass and more

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 now live: New map, Battle Pass and more

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers