comscore Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • PSA: Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message being sent on WhatsApp is fake
News

PSA: Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message being sent on WhatsApp is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio is not offering free recharge to its customers and the messages on social media are fake.

  • Published: March 26, 2020 4:50 PM IST
reliance-jio-sim-stock-image

Reliance Jio is not offering benefits of Rs 498 in the form of a free recharge. There is a message doing the rounds on social media platforms including WhatsApp right now. It claims that Jio is offering Rs 498 recharge benefits for free to its customers. The message highlights free unlimited voice calls and 4G data. It further claims that the free recharge offer is available only till March 31, 2020 and ask Jio users to click on the link attached with the message.

Related Stories


With this message, spammers seem to be luring people who might think this deal to be lucrative. With the government having announced 21 day lockdown to combat coronavirus spread in the country, these fake messages are doing the round on popular platforms. If you or your friends or family received this message then you should know that it is fake. Reliance Jio has not announced any such offer officially. It is advised that you don’t fall prey to such attempt by fraudsters exploiting social media for personal gains.

This fraudulent practice was first reported by Amar Ujala, which obtained the message. It reads, “Jio इस कठिन परिस्थिति में दे रहा है सभी इंडियन यूजर को 498 रुपए का फ्री रिचार्ज, तो अभी नीचे दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक करके अपना फ्री रीचार्ज प्राप्त करें…https://jionewoffer.online..कृपया ध्यान दे: यह ऑफर केवल 31 March तक ही सिमित है!”. The message can be translated to “Jio, in this difficult times, is offering free Rs 498 recharge to its every Indian user. To avail this free recharge, click on the link https://jionewoffer.online below. Please note: This offer is valid until March 31st).”

Photo: Amar Ujala

If you click on the link, there is an inherent risk of exposing your phone or computer to malware. These could be designed to steal credentials and personal information from your device. It is recommended that you check the source for any message before clicking on any kind of link. The easiest way to know that this fraud by looking at the website. This is not associated with the official website “www.jio.com“.

Coronavirus Tracker app on Android is a malicious ransomware; security researchers explain how to unlock affected devices

Also Read

Coronavirus Tracker app on Android is a malicious ransomware; security researchers explain how to unlock affected devices

It is also recommended not to trust websites that use https:// used for secure communication over a computer network. In this case, the website is masked with https:// address to make it look authentic. As always, never open any kind of a message or email sent by an unknown sender. If you see an offer or promotion, it is worth checking the official website. If something is listed as free then make sure you check thrice before clicking on the link.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 26, 2020 4:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Gaming

Google introduces Android Performance Tuner and other tools for developers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

How AI will change the way social products are experienced

How to use Monster touch buttons on IQOO 3

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 498 free recharge message is fake
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app
WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it

Gaming

WHO had labelled gaming as a disorder; now suggests it
Huawei to extend product warranty till June

News

Huawei to extend product warranty till June

हिंदी समाचार

Poco F2 के नाम से ये स्मार्टफोन हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिला हिंट!

Apple iPhone 12 का रेंडर आया सामने, नॉचलेस फुल स्क्रीन होगी डिस्प्ले

Coronavirus Party की सलाह देने वाले अकाउंट के खिलाफ ट्विटर ने उठाया बड़ा कदम

Samsung Galaxy Tab A हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए क्या है इसकी कीमत और फीचर्स

Free Fire ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया कैंपेन #IndiaKaBattleRoyale

News

Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
News
Huawei P40 Pro leak reveals pre-order offers
Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra

News

Vivo pledges to donate one lakh medical masks to Govt of Maharashtra
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) LTE tablet launched
Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support

News

Marshall Uxbridge Voice features built-in Alexa support
Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app

News

Coronavirus: India may be working on a tracker app