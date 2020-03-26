Reliance Jio is not offering benefits of Rs 498 in the form of a free recharge. There is a message doing the rounds on social media platforms including WhatsApp right now. It claims that Jio is offering Rs 498 recharge benefits for free to its customers. The message highlights free unlimited voice calls and 4G data. It further claims that the free recharge offer is available only till March 31, 2020 and ask Jio users to click on the link attached with the message.

With this message, spammers seem to be luring people who might think this deal to be lucrative. With the government having announced 21 day lockdown to combat coronavirus spread in the country, these fake messages are doing the round on popular platforms. If you or your friends or family received this message then you should know that it is fake. Reliance Jio has not announced any such offer officially. It is advised that you don’t fall prey to such attempt by fraudsters exploiting social media for personal gains.

This fraudulent practice was first reported by Amar Ujala, which obtained the message. It reads, “Jio इस कठिन परिस्थिति में दे रहा है सभी इंडियन यूजर को 498 रुपए का फ्री रिचार्ज, तो अभी नीचे दी गई लिंक पर क्लिक करके अपना फ्री रीचार्ज प्राप्त करें…https://jionewoffer.online..कृपया ध्यान दे: यह ऑफर केवल 31 March तक ही सिमित है!”. The message can be translated to “Jio, in this difficult times, is offering free Rs 498 recharge to its every Indian user. To avail this free recharge, click on the link https://jionewoffer.online below. Please note: This offer is valid until March 31st).”

If you click on the link, there is an inherent risk of exposing your phone or computer to malware. These could be designed to steal credentials and personal information from your device. It is recommended that you check the source for any message before clicking on any kind of link. The easiest way to know that this fraud by looking at the website. This is not associated with the official website “www.jio.com“.

It is also recommended not to trust websites that use https:// used for secure communication over a computer network. In this case, the website is masked with https:// address to make it look authentic. As always, never open any kind of a message or email sent by an unknown sender. If you see an offer or promotion, it is worth checking the official website. If something is listed as free then make sure you check thrice before clicking on the link.