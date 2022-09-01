Quality of call in India is Improving: TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said that quality of calls offered by telecom service operators in India, which includes Reliance Industries’ Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has improved by leaps and bounds in the past couple of years. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest 2GB per day data plans compared

TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan, in an interview with ET Telecom, said that telecom companies including BSNL are performing significantly well as far as various parameters pertaining to call quality such as network congestion and call drops, are concerned.

The TRAI Secretary also said that it has an extensive mechanism for monitoring the quality of calls and that it monitory every licensed service area (LSA) over broadband, fixed line and mobile services. "If a fault repeats in any LSA, then we have a slab-wise increase in penalty with a cumulative levy option," he told the publication.

Apart from this, Raghunandan also said that the unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) have reduced significantly as the telecom watchdog has been receiving far less complaints in the past couple of years. The complaints that the government body has been receiving are expected to go down further as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduces caller-ID based verification in India. For the unversed, TRAI, earlier this year, started a consultation for framing a mechanism that will lead to KYC (Know Your Customer)-based caller names to appear on phones in India whenever a call is made. In addition to showing KYC-based names, this mechanism would also enable users in identifying spam calls and calls from telemarketing companies

“The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,” TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela had said at the time.

In addition to this, the TRAI official also said that the organisation was supervising roadside driving tests conducted by various telecom operators in multiple cities in the country to constantly monitor the quality of calls in the country. The governmental body also levies fines on the telecom operators who don’t address issues, if any, in the call quality offered by them.