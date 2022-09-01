comscore Quality of call in India is Improving: TRAI
News

Quality of call in India is Improving, says TRAI

Telecom

The TRAI official in the interview also said that the unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) have reduced in India in the past couple of years.

Mobile Connectivity

Image: Pixabay

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said that quality of calls offered by telecom service operators in India, which includes Reliance Industries’ Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea (Vi) and the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has improved by leaps and bounds in the past couple of years. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest 2GB per day data plans compared

TRAI Secretary V Raghunandan, in an interview with ET Telecom, said that telecom companies including BSNL are performing significantly well as far as various parameters pertaining to call quality such as network congestion and call drops, are concerned. Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

The TRAI Secretary also said that it has an extensive mechanism for monitoring the quality of calls and that it monitory every licensed service area (LSA) over broadband, fixed line and mobile services. “If a fault repeats in any LSA, then we have a slab-wise increase in penalty with a cumulative levy option,” he told the publication. Also Read - Vodafone Idea denies data of 20 mn postpaid customers leaked

Apart from this, Raghunandan also said that the unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) have reduced significantly as the telecom watchdog has been receiving far less complaints in the past couple of years. The complaints that the government body has been receiving are expected to go down further as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) introduces caller-ID based verification in India. For the unversed, TRAI, earlier this year, started a consultation for framing a mechanism that will lead to KYC (Know Your Customer)-based caller names to appear on phones in India whenever a call is made. In addition to showing KYC-based names, this mechanism would also enable users in identifying spam calls and calls from telemarketing companies

“The mechanism will enable name-appearing on a phone screen, in accordance with KYC done by telecom companies, as per DoT norms,” TRAI Chairman PD Vaghela had said at the time.

In addition to this, the TRAI official also said that the organisation was supervising roadside driving tests conducted by various telecom operators in multiple cities in the country to constantly monitor the quality of calls in the country. The governmental body also levies fines on the telecom operators who don’t address issues, if any, in the call quality offered by them.

  • Published Date: September 1, 2022 4:13 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Zomato Intercity food delivery: Now order Biryani from Hyderabad or Rosogollas from Kolkata
Apps
Zomato Intercity food delivery: Now order Biryani from Hyderabad or Rosogollas from Kolkata
How to change the name of your Gmail account

How To

How to change the name of your Gmail account

Apple iPhone 14 Pro likely to have one cutout instead of two

Mobiles

Apple iPhone 14 Pro likely to have one cutout instead of two

How to download and share a Google Docs file

How To

How to download and share a Google Docs file

PlayStation Plus free games for September announced: Check details

Photo Gallery

PlayStation Plus free games for September announced: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Quality of call in India is Improving: TRAI

Zomato Intercity food delivery: Now order Biryani from Hyderabad or Rosogollas from Kolkata

Apple iPhone 14 Pro likely to have one cutout instead of two

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will soon get paid features

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G tablet with rugged body launched

5G launch in India: Here are major announcements by Jio and Airtel

Top 5 Premium Wireless Earbuds of 2022, Watch video to see the list

How to add Language on Android and iOS Smartphones, Watch Tutorial

Apple iPhone 14 mini launch is unlikely, so here are its alternatives

Important things to keep in Mind while making Paytm transactions, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason

News

iPhone 14 Pro May not Launch In India, Watch video to know the reason
State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details

News

State Bank Of India Fake Message Alert, Watch Video for Details
SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details

News

SBI WhatsApp Banking Launched, Watch Video to know the details
iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart

News

iPhone 13 Available with ₹14,000 Flat Discount, Watch video for Offers on Flipkart