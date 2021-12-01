comscore Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk’s Starlink, asks Indians not to subscribe
Rajasthan government issues an advisory against Elon Musk’s Starlink

The central government issued a statement saying that Elon Musk's Starlink has been stopped from booking and providing internet services in India with immediate effect. Sanjay Bhargava, director of Starlink in India, recently told social media that more than 5,000 people who want to use his service had made bookings.

The Department of Telecommunications has advised the public to stay away from Musk’s Starlink internet service. Elon Musk’s company Starlink started the subscription process for satellite internet service, after which the government has appealed to the people to stay away from Starlink internet service. The Central Government has said that the company does not have a license to provide satellite-based Internet services in India. Also Read - Here’s what Elon Musk has to say about growing number of Indian CEOs in US

The DoT asked Starlink to make sure it complies with the regulatory framework for offering its communication and broadband services in India. Additionally, the DoT asked the etch giant to prohibit booking satellite internet services or providing services in India “with immediate effect.” Also Read - Starlink told to get license before offering satellite-based internet services in India by govt

Sanjay Bhargava, director of Starlink in India, recently told social media that more than 5,000 people who want to use the broadband service had made bookings. According to him, Starlink intends to provide broadband service in rural areas of India. Also Read - Elon Musk's Space is ready to bring Starlink to India, now hiring at different positions

Siddhartha Pokharna, Deputy Director-General, Rajasthan, said that to provide satellite-based services in India, the company requires to apply for a license from the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. But Elon Musk owned Starlink doesn’t own any permit yet.

“Accordingly, the Government has asked the Company to comply with the Indian regulatory framework for providing satellite-based communication services and refrain from booking satellite internet services in India with immediate effect,” he said.

Elon Musk’s Starlink recently started pre-booking for the internet service. It was only after this that the government appealed to the people not to buy subscriptions. The number of pre-bookings in the country has crossed 5000.

Earlier, Starlink’s Country Director in India, Sanjay Bhargava, shared that the company now owns a 100 percent subsidiary in India and can now start applying for a license. He further explained that Starlink would work with rural constituencies that are keen on 100 percent broadband services.

  Published Date: December 1, 2021 1:20 PM IST

Best Sellers