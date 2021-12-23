Realme is directing 90% of R&D towards 5G technology and products: Madhav Sheth

At the BGR Tech Excellence Awards, industry experts laid out their plans and revealed the current status of 5G connectivity in India. During the panel discussion on ‘Future of 5G’, major stakeholders in the current and upcoming 5G ecosystem shared their thoughts on the revolution that will be brought about by the technology. Also Read - Realme GT 2 Pro confirmed to feature triple camera, flaunt paper-inspired design

The panelists included Madhav Sheth CEO, Realme India; Amit Marwah Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India and Anku Jain Managing Director, MediaTek India.

When asked about the company's goal to democratize the 5G smartphone segment, Realme India CEO, Sheth explained that the company aims to be the 5G leader and democratizer in India and will therefore equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G. He further explained that the company is currently allocating 90% of Realme R&D resources to develop 5G technology.

Sheth said, “We are also investing millions of dollars for the beautiful aesthetics of the phones and how are we going to increase the performance on the 5G. We do not want bulky 5G devices. We have set out seven 5G R&D centers including one in India. “

Anku Jain Managing Director, MediaTek India also shared the timeline we can expect for entry-level smartphones. Jain expects the 5G rollout in India to happen towards the end of next year, maybe Q3 or Q4.

Jain also claimed that probably by early 2023, we will start to see 5G smartphones which are much more affordable, compared to what we see right now. He also acknowledged that players like Realme have already started to democratize the technology.

Amit Marwah Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Nokia India explained why being patient may be beneficial for end-users in India.

Marwah acknowledged that around 70 countries across the globe have an up and running commercial 5G network and yet India is still not on this list. Almost 200 networks are already up and running on 5G in the world.

Marwah said, “India is not the front runner, but I would say India is not so behind also. Even if 5G in India happens next year, I think we are still part of that large chunk of the other part of the world, including some parts of Europe, which is going to be deploying 5G In the next year.”

He added, “The way things are going on right now, we just saw the RBI coming out with the consultation paper on the spectrum. That is the first step taken. Hopefully, by the third to the fourth quarter of next year, we will see real 5G in India and the good thing about that is that it is already a mature technology proven in the rest of the world. So, when it comes to India, the deployment of that technology will be much quicker, much faster, and much better.”