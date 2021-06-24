Reliance AGM 2021 is set to take place on June 24 at 2PM. The event will be streamed live and to watch it you can head over to the company’s YouTube or social media channel including Twitter and Facebook.

Reliance is all set to host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) 2021 today at 2PM. The event will be conducted through video conference and other audio-visual means from the slated time onwards. Interested people can watch the Jio 5G event live on Reliance's The Flame of Truth YouTube channel, Reliance Industries Limited Facebook page and Flame of Truth Twitter handle.

To check all the latest updated from the event, Reliance has launched a new chatbot in collaboration with WhatsApp. The phone number is: +91-79771-11111. To get all the latest updates from AGM 2021, you can simply save the phone number on your mobile device, then head to WhatsApp, open the chat, type Hi and follow the screen instructions to get access to all the latest updates from the event.

Top announcements to expect

Jio 5G service

Reliance is expected to announce Jio 5G service at this year’s AGM. The company is expected to reveal all the latest updates related to the Jio 5G service, which is currently under development. While the company could plan to announce 5G services, the rollout could take some more time, possibly weeks.

JioPhone 5G

At the AGM 2021, the company is also expected to launch an affordable 5G phone in collaboration with Google. The 5G phone was announced at last year’s AGM, hence, this year we expect the launch of the phone, which has been under development for a long time. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently told the media that the tech giant and Jio are working together to develop the “affordable” 5G smartphone.

Jio laptop dubbed JioBook

We expect mor hardware announcements at AGM this year. In addition to JioPhone 5G, the company is also expected to launch a low-cost Jio laptop dubbed JioBook. The company is yet to reveal details about the upcoming laptop but reports suggest that there will be two variants. Jio has reportedly developed the Jio 5G phone as well as the laptop in partnership with Qualcomm.

We must wait for Reliance Jio to official confirm these details at the AGM 2021 scheduled for later today.