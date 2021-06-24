comscore Reliance AGM 2021 livestream: How to watch Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online
Jio 5G launch livestream: How to watch JioPhone 5G, JioBook launch event online

Reliance 44th annual general meeting (AGM) 2021 is expected to have big announcements today. Starting from launch of Jio 5G service to Jio 5G phone to JioBook affordable laptop and more. Here’s how to watch the event livestream and what to expect.

How to watch Reliance AGM 2021

Reliance AGM 2021 is set to take place on June 24 at 2PM. The event will be streamed live and to watch it you can head over to the company’s YouTube or social media channel including Twitter and Facebook.

Reliance is all set to host its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) 2021 today at 2PM. The event will be conducted through video conference and other audio-visual means from the slated time onwards. Interested people can watch the Jio 5G event live on Reliance’s The Flame of Truth YouTube channel, Reliance Industries Limited Facebook page and Flame of Truth Twitter handle. Also Read - Jio 5G rollout today? No, you will need to wait longer to experience 5G in India

To check all the latest updated from the event, Reliance has launched a new chatbot in collaboration with WhatsApp. The phone number is: +91-79771-11111. To get all the latest updates from AGM 2021, you can simply save the phone number on your mobile device, then head to WhatsApp, open the chat, type Hi and follow the screen instructions to get access to all the latest updates from the event. Also Read - Jio 5G launch today: Jio 5G phone to Jio laptop, check top 5 announcements to expect

Also Read - Jio 5G service: Reliance Jio, Intel partner to develop 5G network for India

Top announcements to expect

Jio 5G service

Reliance is expected to announce Jio 5G service at this year’s AGM. The company is expected to reveal all the latest updates related to the Jio 5G service, which is currently under development. While the company could plan to announce 5G services, the rollout could take some more time, possibly weeks.

Jio 5G service rollout timeline

JioPhone 5G

At the AGM 2021, the company is also expected to launch an affordable 5G phone in collaboration with Google. The 5G phone was announced at last year’s AGM, hence, this year we expect the launch of the phone, which has been under development for a long time. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently told the media that the tech giant and Jio are working together to develop the “affordable” 5G smartphone.

Jio laptop dubbed JioBook

We expect mor hardware announcements at AGM this year. In addition to JioPhone 5G, the company is also expected to launch a low-cost Jio laptop dubbed JioBook. The company is yet to reveal details about the upcoming laptop but reports suggest that there will be two variants. Jio has reportedly developed the Jio 5G phone as well as the laptop in partnership with Qualcomm.

We must wait for Reliance Jio to official confirm these details at the AGM 2021 scheduled for later today.

  • Published Date: June 24, 2021 7:18 AM IST

