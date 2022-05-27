comscore Reliance introduces new JioFi plans starting at Rs 249 for 30GB data
Reliance introduces new JioFi plans starting at Rs 249 for 30GB data, but there's a catch

JioFi Plans

Reliance Jio has introduced new plans for its JioFi devices. The new plans start at a price of Rs 249. They offer data for a fixed period of time without benefits like talk time and texts. While the plans offer a more than decent amount of data every month, there’s a catch. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces new JioFiber postpaid plans in India: Check details

The JioFi postpaid plans come with a lock-in period. What this means is that the user will continue to be billed for that specific period every month. All three plans, in this specific case, have the same validity of 18 months. There’s another big catch with these plans. They are accessible to organizations only. In order to get access to them, you will have to register interest in Business Solution by providing details like your organization’s name PIN Code, and more. Also Read - How to recharge JioFiber connection using MyJio app, Jio website

New PostPaid JioFi plans

The company is offering a total of three plans: Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans: Check validity, unlimited calling, OTT subscription, more

Rs 249 Plan: Under this plan, Jio is offering a monthly validity for 30GB data. There are no Voice or SMS benefits. The lock-in period remains the same at 18 months.

Rs 299 Plan: This plan also has a lock-in period of 18 months. The user will get 40GB of data with this plan. Similar to the Rs 249 plan, you won’t get any calling or texting benefits with this plan.

Rs 349 Plan: This plan offers the maximum amount of data among the three. The user will get 50GB data and the same 18-month lock-in period. The pack offers monthly validity.

There are some important points to note with these three plans:

-Under the postpaid offer, the device is issued free of cost to the user on ‘use and return basis’

-For the above postpaid plans, a minimum first order quantity of 200 is required

-Post 100% monthly data benefits consumption, data services will continue at speeds up to 64 Kbps

What is a JioFi device?

JioFi devices are small plastic-made hotspot routers that provided the flexibility of WiFi while being on the move. Considering that it is inexpensive compared to other devices, JioFi has become a popular choice for Indian households that are either not willing to opt for a fixed broadband connection or want internet on the move.

  • Published Date: May 27, 2022 7:12 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 27, 2022 7:15 PM IST

