Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio has introduced a new offer for its customers. The new Reliance Jio 4X benefit offer is in partnership with Reliance Digital, Trends, Trends Footwear, and Ajio. Under the offer, users can get discounts on electronics, apparel (both online and offline), and footwear on recharging in the month of June. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber new plans offer up to 15,000 GB data benefits; check details

The offer provides 4x benefits in the form of discount coupons that can be redeemed for attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, AJIO, Trends and Trends Footwear. The offer is applicable on all recharge plans of Rs. 249 and above which are done during the month of June. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

All Reliance Jio subscribers opting for an eligible recharge of Rs 249 and above will receive the offer coupons. These same coupons will also be credited in the coupons section of the Reliance MyJio app of the users. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Reliance Jio users. Even Reliance Jio users who are already on an existing active plan can avail of the benefits of the new offer. All they need to do is make an eligible recharge. Also Read - Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

This recharge will work like an advance recharge and be queued in the ‘My Plans’ section of MyJio app and can be used after the expiry of the current recharge validity. Note that this is a limited period offer and is valid only on recharges done between 1st June and 30th June, 2020.

Reliance Jio announces new Work From Home 4G vouchers

In other news, Reliance Jio recently also unveiled its new Work From Home 4G Data Voucher. The new Work From Home vouchers feature three new recharge options. The most expensive of these is the Rs 251 voucher that offers 50GB data with no daily cap. The voucher is applicable for 30 days, and not until the validity of your existing plan. Also, note that the plan brings only data benefits and no extra perks like extra Jio-to-Non-Jio calling minutes.

The two other plans come in at Rs 151 and Rs 201. The cheapest one at Rs 151 data plan comes with 30GB data benefits. This also will last for a validity of 30 days from the day of recharge. The other voucher is the Rs 201 voucher which gives users 40GB data for 30 days.