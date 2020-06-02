comscore Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio 4X Benefit offer announced on recharges of Rs 249 and above; check details
News

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit offer announced on recharges of Rs 249 and above; check details

Telecom

Under the offer, Reliance Jio users can get discounts on electronics, apparel (both online and offline), and footwear on recharging in the month of June.

  • Updated: June 2, 2020 5:46 PM IST
Jio Rs 11 Plan, Reliance Jio

Telecom service provider Reliance Jio has introduced a new offer for its customers. The new Reliance Jio 4X benefit offer is in partnership with Reliance Digital, Trends, Trends Footwear, and Ajio. Under the offer, users can get discounts on electronics, apparel (both online and offline), and footwear on recharging in the month of June. Also Read - Reliance JioFiber new plans offer up to 15,000 GB data benefits; check details

The offer provides 4x benefits in the form of discount coupons that can be redeemed for attractive discounts at Reliance Digital, AJIO, Trends and Trends Footwear. The offer is applicable on all recharge plans of Rs. 249 and above which are done during the month of June. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

Watch: Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

All Reliance Jio subscribers opting for an eligible recharge of Rs 249 and above will receive the offer coupons. These same coupons will also be credited in the coupons section of the Reliance MyJio app of the users. The offer is applicable for both existing and new Reliance Jio users. Even Reliance Jio users who are already on an existing active plan can avail of the benefits of the new offer. All they need to do is make an eligible recharge. Also Read - Reliance JioMart grocery service is now Live; starts taking orders in 200 cities

This recharge will work like an advance recharge and be queued in the ‘My Plans’ section of MyJio app and can be used after the expiry of the current recharge validity. Note that this is a limited period offer and is valid only on recharges done between 1st June and 30th June, 2020.

Reliance Jio announces new Work From Home 4G vouchers

In other news, Reliance Jio recently also unveiled its new Work From Home 4G Data Voucher. The new Work From Home vouchers feature three new recharge options. The most expensive of these is the Rs 251 voucher that offers 50GB data with no daily cap. The voucher is applicable for 30 days, and not until the validity of your existing plan. Also, note that the plan brings only data benefits and no extra perks like extra Jio-to-Non-Jio calling minutes.

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

Also Read

Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel launch new 50GB Work From Home 4G data vouchers for Rs 251

The two other plans come in at Rs 151 and Rs 201. The cheapest one at Rs 151 data plan comes with 30GB data benefits. This also will last for a validity of 30 days from the day of recharge. The other voucher is the Rs 201 voucher which gives users 40GB data for 30 days.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2020 5:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 2, 2020 5:46 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details
Telecom
Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details
OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Features

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

Gaming

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

News

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

Most Popular

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details

Telecom

Reliance Jio 4X Benefit Offer announced; check details
TRAI says mobile number will remain 10 digits

Telecom

TRAI says mobile number will remain 10 digits
Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd

News

Google plans to take 5 percent stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd
Reliance JioFiber new plans revealed; check details

News

Reliance JioFiber new plans revealed; check details
Jio stops offering Rs 98 prepaid plan

Telecom

Jio stops offering Rs 98 prepaid plan

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Phoe यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, WhatsApp पर आने वाला है ये नया फीचर

OnePlus Z स्मार्टफोन गीकबेंच पर आया नजर, मिल सकते हैं ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

अमेरिका में जारी हिंसा के बीच Sony ने 4 जून को PlayStation 5 के लॉन्च इवेंट को किया रद्द

Samsung Galaxy A21s जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

BSNL ने अनलिमिटिड वॉयस कॉलिंग और डेली 2GB डाटा के साथ पेश किया 365 रुपये का प्लान

Latest Videos

Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography
All about buying lenses

Features

All about buying lenses

News

Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
News
Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand
LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India

News

LG G8x ThinQ available with free one week trial offer in India
Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life

News

Xiaomi MIJIA is now officially Xiaomi Smart Life
Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050

News

Xiaomi launches 65W PD fast charger for around Rs 1,050
OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests

News

OnePlus Z hardware leaked in benchmark tests