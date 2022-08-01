Reliance Jio 5G roll out in India: Company leads auction with Rs 88,078 crore bid

Reliance Jio leads the 5G spectrum auction in India with the highest bid worth Rs 88,078 crore. This makes it the biggest 5G network carrier in the country. The company managed to acquire 24,740 MHz spectrum. Reliance Jio was followed by Bharti Airtel with 19,867 MHz bids worth Rs 43,085 crore. Vodafone Idea is a distant third and received 2,668 MHz worth Rs 18,784 crore while a unit of Adani Group acquired 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band worth Rs 212 crore. Also Read - India's first 5G spectrum auction ends with over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in bids, Reliance Jio leads: Details here

India's first 5G spectrum auction saw bids worth Rs 1,50,173 crore for 71 percent of the total 5G airwaves spectrum out in this latest auction. According to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, about 72,098 MHz of spectrum was offered for auction and out of that, 51,236 MHz has been sold.

Reliance Jio to become the biggest 5G Network

Reliance Jio is the biggest bidder with the right to use 5G network in all 22 circles. The company has acquired the right for spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz, and 26GHz bands. Reliance Jio claims to have a unique 700 MHz spectrum footprint which will make it the only operator providing 5G services across India. This spectrum can offer 5G network speeds around a range of 5-10 km.

Jio claims that its 5G solution is made in India, by Indians, and for Indians. The company plans to roll out the new 5G network in record time. The nationwide presence of fibre infrastructure is expected to help the company expedite the presence of 5G network.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm said, “We have always believed that India will become a leading economic power in the world by adopting the power of breakthrough technologies. This was the vision and conviction that gave birth to Jio. The speed, scale and societal impact of Jio’s 4G rollout is unmatched anywhere in the world. Now, with a bigger ambition and stronger resolve, Jio is set to lead India’s march into the 5G era.

Jio claims to have acquired a combination of low-band, mid-band and mmWave Spectrum. These bands coupled with deep fibre network can boost the rollout of 5G for both daily consumers and enterprises.