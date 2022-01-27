comscore Reliance Jio 5G speed test details leaked, 8 times faster download speed than 4G
Reliance Jio 5G pilot test speed in Mumbai leaked: Check details

Reliance Jio's 5G network has achieved download speeds of 420Mbps and upload speeds of 412Mbps during pilot testing.

Government organization DOT, i.e., Department of Telecommunications, has clearly said that this year 5G service will be launched in India, and for this, the organization has initially selected 13 cities. As per the previous report, 5G rollout will occur in 2022 in Chennai, Gurugram, Gandhinagar, Pune, Jamnagar, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. Reliance is making significant progress in 5G testing. The company has already confirmed that it has planned 5G coverage for 1,000 top cities across the country. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

As per screenshots obtained by 91mobiles, Jio’s 5G network has achieved download speeds of 420Mbps and upload speeds of 412Mbps during pilot testing. The details further reveal that the company’s 4G network has a download speed of 46.82 Mbps and an upload speed of 25.31 Mbps. The test results hint that 5G download speed is 8x faster and upload speed is 15x faster than 4G network. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more

Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in January 2021

As for the latency rate, it was 11 milliseconds. And the jitter was of 9 milliseconds. On the other hand, the speed of the 5G service is also shown with download speed up to 46.82 Mbps and upload speed up to 25.31 Mbps.

At present, all the companies are testing under the pilot project, so how much speed users will get under 5G is a bit difficult to say at the moment, but the speed is certainly going to be much higher than 4G.

Before the 4G network was released in 2016, Jio had achieved speeds of around 135 Mbps in the testing phase, which was later reduced to just 25-30 Mbps when it was rolled out to the public. As mentioned above, Jio has completed 5G plans for 1,000 cities across India. The company will introduce step-by-step 5G in the country, with high speed in only a few cities.

Recently, speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2021, Ambani emphasized the importance of the 5G rollout in the country. India should migrate from 2G to 4G to 5G soon. Confining millions of citizens to 2G at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid has kept them away from the benefits of the digital revolution. Implementation of 5G should be the national priority of the country.

  Published Date: January 27, 2022 10:20 AM IST

Best Sellers