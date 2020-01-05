comscore Reliance Jio adds Rs 251 prepaid recharge that adds 2GB daily data
Reliance Jio adds Rs 251 prepaid recharge that adds 2GB daily data

After the recent tariff hike Reliance Jio had to increase the tariffs like the other telecom companies.

  • Updated: January 5, 2020 2:30 PM IST
Telecom company Reliance Jio has brought down the prices of its data plans again in India. After the recent tariff hike Reliance Jio had to increase the tariffs like the other telecom companies. And yet Reliance Jio was providing 1.5GB daily data for Rs 199 while competitors like Airtel and Vodafone are still offering the same at Rs 249. And now Reliance Jio has introduced a Rs 251 plan that is valid for 51 days and offers 2GB data everyday. For users that solely need data, this is an excellent plan to use.

Reliance Jio Rs 251 prepaid plan

This plan which is also called the ‘Jio Cricket’ pack is a data only prepaid pack. Which means that it does not offer any calling or SMS benefits and only offers data. This recharge is a pure data benefit that works over the existing plan on a particular number. If we were to count down the numbers the Rs 251 plan offers 1GB of data at just Rs 2.46. This plan is aimed at users that consume a lot of data and comes with a long validity of 51 days.

Reliance JioMart launched in India; likely to take on Amazon, Flipkart, and more

Reliance JioMart launched in India; likely to take on Amazon, Flipkart, and more

Besides this recent reports claim that Reliance Jio has once again strengthened its user base and is continuing with the aggressive subscriber addition this year despite tariff revision, as per TRAI. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company has added a whopping 9.1 million new customers in October 2019.

According to the latest Telecom Subscription Data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio now accounts for a market share of 58.3 percent wireless broadband user with addition of 9.1 million subscribers in October 2019. In October, the overall net wireless subscriber additions were 9,655,337 for Reliance Jio.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 200 from Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio

It can also be seen that Airtel and Vodafone Idea added 5.0 million and 3.6 million subscribers respectively. Which accounts for Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s wireless broadband user market share at 20.9 percent and 18.5 percent respectively. In the wireline category (as reported by ET), the government operators like BSNL and MTNL held 61.41 percent of market share as on 31st October, 2019. For the complete month, the overall telecom industry saw addition of 20.3 million active subscribers.

  • Published Date: January 5, 2020 2:29 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2020 2:30 PM IST

