Reliance Jio has once again strengthen its user base and is continuing with the aggressive subscriber addition this year despite tariff revision, as per TRAI. The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom company has added a whopping 9.1 million new customers in October 2019.

According to the latest Telecom Subscription Data released by TRAI, Reliance Jio now accounts for a market share of 58.3 percent wireless broadband user with addition of 9.1 million subscribers in October 2019. In October, the overall net wireless subscriber additions were 9,655,337 for Reliance Jio.

It can also be seen that Airtel and Vodafone Idea added 5.0 million and 3.6 million subscribers respectively. Which accounts for Airtel and Vodafone Idea’s wireless broadband user market share at 20.9 percent and 18.5 percent respectively.

In the wireline category (as reported by ET), the government operators like BSNL and MTNL held 61.41 percent of market share as on 31st October, 2019. For the complete month, the overall telecom industry saw addition of 20.3 million active subscribers.

As reported by ET, the popular brokerage firm Edelweiss said RJio’s numbers fell below its expectation. It believes that the effect was Jiophone sales at discounted price of Rs 699, and overall industry subscriber addition is likely to slow down December onwards because of tariff revision.

“We expect RJIO’s subscriber addition momentum to sustain driven by lucrative Jiophone offerings as well due to its tariffs being 20% cheaper than competitors post price hikes. […] We expect industry subscriber addition to slow down December onwards given the price hikes announced by telcos,” Edelweiss said.