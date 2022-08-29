comscore Reliance Jio AGM 2022: New Jio AirFiber, Cloud PC services launched in India to replace laptops, desktops
Reliance Jio AGM 2022: New Jio AirFiber, Cloud PC services launched in India to replace laptops, desktops

Reliance Jio has introduced a wireless single-device solution called Air Fiber to get broadband speeds at home without the hassle of installing wires

Reliance Jio has announced the roll out of 5G infrastructure in India during the 45th AGM of the company. While the most direct impact will be in internet speeds on mobile devices, there will be many other indirect advantages, including some new services like Jio AirFiber and Jio Cloud PC that was introduced by the company during the Reliance Jio AGM 2022. Jio AirFiber is more like JioFi but with better internet speeds, enough to compete with conventional broadband. Cloud PC, on the other hand, seeks to replace your laptop and desktops without the need to make expensive hardware purchases. Also Read - Jio is working with Google to bring affordable 5G smartphones to India, says Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Jio has introduced a wireless single-device solution called Air Fiber to get broadband speeds at home without the hassle of installing wires. This will be an end-to-end broadband solution that will be as easy as setting up a hotspot Also Read - Vodafone Idea to soon start rolling out 5G in the capital

Using Jio AirFiber, people can do away with all expenses related to buying computer hardware and periodically upgrading it, and opt to use a virtual PC hosted in the cloud – called Jio Cloud PC. Also Read - Reliance Jio, Vi step up hiring as 5G related job postings increase in India

Cloud PCs are just like PCs without any major hardware requirements. It is essentially a virtual PC. The much faster 5G network speed will enable users to stream all computations from a remote server location. With no upfront investment or tension of periodical upgrading, a user needs to pay only to the extent used, resulting in a more affordable way to bring the power of a PC, even multiple PCs, to Indian households. The Cloud PC works on the concept of streaming a virtual PC from a remote location. This allows users to replace the web of wires and bulky devices with one small set-top box-like device. This technology has been present across the globe but this will be the first time, the Cloud PC service will be made available to the mass market. Schools, offices and even households will be able to make use of these Cloud PCs.

 

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 2:53 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 29, 2022 3:30 PM IST





