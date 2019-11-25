comscore Reliance Jio, Airtel users can queue prepaid recharges | BGR India
Reliance Jio, Airtel prepaid users can queue recharges ahead of tariff hike on December 1

By queuing up prepaid recharges, Airtel and Reliance Jio users can avoid paying more after tariff hike on December 1.

  Published: November 25, 2019 10:20 AM IST
All major telcos, including Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have announced that there will be a tariff hike on December. Prepaid tariff plans are likely to rise by 15-20 percent. So, the current Rs 199 prepaid plan may retail at around Rs 220 or more. Ahead of the tariff hike, users can queue prepaid recharges to avoid paying more.

How queuing up prepaid recharges work?

The way this works is pretty simple. Say your Airtel or Reliance Jio prepaid plan validity expires on November 30, and you recharge today (November 25). When you check the plan validity, it will show the expiry date, along with the date when the new plan will be activated. Similarly, if the current plan is expiring on December 15, and you do the recharge right now, it will show that new plan activates on December 16. You can check this on Airtel or MyJio apps.

What type of plans can you queue?

You can queue any prepaid plan on your Airtel or Reliance Jio connection. But, if you want to get the most of it, ensure that you queue a prepaid recharge plan with higher validity. Reliance Jio users can go for Rs 399 prepaid plan that offers 84 days validity, or go for Rs 449 plan that offer 91 days validity. There is Rs 398 plan with 70 days validity, Rs 448 plan with 84 days validity, or even Rs 1,699 plan with 365 days validity.

In terms of Airtel, users can queue Rs 597 and Rs 998 prepaid plans that offer 168 days and 336 days validity, respectively. There is also Rs 1,699 yearly plan, which can also be queued, provided the customer is already on an unlimited plan. As TelecomTalk notes, some users mentioned about issues with the recharge, but customers can contact the Airtel customer care and get it fixed.

  Published Date: November 25, 2019 10:20 AM IST

