Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Telecom operators and the OTT business go hand in hand for the last few years. Various Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans offer free subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.

Let's take a look at Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi plans that offer free subscriptions to some of the top streaming services of the country.

Reliance plans with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

It should be noted that none of the Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer Amazon Prime subscription. There are select plans that offer a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free for a year. Check out the list below:

Rs 601 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, additional 6GB data, unlimited calls to any network, access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 799 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Rs 1066 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, additional 5GB data, unlimited calls to any network, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 84 days

Rs 3119 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, additional 10GB data, unlimited calls to any network, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 365 days.

All these prepaid plans come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Airtel plans with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

Here’s the full list of Airtel plans with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans for the year.

Airtel plans with free Amazon Prime

Rs 719 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 84 days validity.

Rs 479 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 299 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 265 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 839 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 84 days validity.

Rs 549 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 455 plan: It offers total 6GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 84 days validity.

Rs 179 plan: It offers total 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 699 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 2999 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 365 days validity.

Rs 1799 plan: It offers total of 24GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 365 days validity.

Rs 666 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 77 days validity.

Rs 499 plan: It offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 239 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 24 days validity.

Rs 209 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 21 days validity.

Rs 155 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 24 days validity.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 3359 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 365 days validity.

Rs 838 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 599 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Vi with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

Vi doesn’t offer plans with Amazon Prime subscription. Take a look at Vi prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Rs 601 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 901 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 70 days validity.