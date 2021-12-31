comscore Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year
Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here's how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Telecom

Various Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans offer free subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Let’s take a look at Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi plans that offer free subscriptions to some of the top streaming services of the country.

Telecom operators and the OTT business go hand in hand for the last few years. Various Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea (Vi) prepaid plans offer free subscriptions to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - New Year 2022 OTT Watchlist: Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts, Sardar Udham, Mission Impossible and more

Let’s take a look at Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi plans that offer free subscriptions to some of the top streaming services of the country. Also Read - Vodafone Idea likely brings back discontinued plan for a new price

Reliance plans with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

It should be noted that none of the Reliance Jio prepaid plans offer Amazon Prime subscription. There are select plans that offer a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free for a year. Check out the list below: Also Read - Free Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix for select Vodafone-idea (Vi) users: How to get it

Rs 601 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, additional 6GB data, unlimited calls to any network, access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 799 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any network, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Rs 1066 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, additional 5GB data, unlimited calls to any network, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 84 days

Rs 3119 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, additional 10GB data, unlimited calls to any network, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 365 days.

All these prepaid plans come with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year.

Airtel plans with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

Here’s the full list of Airtel plans with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans for the year.

Airtel plans with free Amazon Prime

Rs 719 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 84 days validity.

Rs 479 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 299 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 265 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 839 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 84 days validity.

Rs 549 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 455 plan: It offers total 6GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 84 days validity.

Rs 179 plan: It offers total 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 699 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 2999 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 365 days validity.

Rs 1799 plan: It offers total of 24GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 365 days validity.

Rs 666 plan: It offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 77 days validity.

Rs 499 plan: It offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 239 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 24 days validity.

Rs 209 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 21 days validity.

Rs 155 plan: It offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 24 days validity.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar

Rs 3359 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 365 days validity.

Rs 838 plan: It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 56 days validity.

Rs 599 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Vi with free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

Vi doesn’t offer plans with Amazon Prime subscription. Take a look at Vi prepaid plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Rs 601 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

Rs 901 plan: It offers 3GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits for a period of 70 days validity.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2021 1:29 PM IST

